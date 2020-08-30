by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 30, 2020 at 10:07 AM Coronavirus News
Biggest Daily Covid-19 Increase Since March 31 In France
Total of 7,379 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in France, marking the highest daily tally since March 31.


"In mainland France, the dynamics of the epidemic's progression are exponential," the ministry warned.


"Although remaining at limited levels, hospital indicators (new hospitalisations and intensive care admissions) are increasing, especially in regions where viral circulation is the most intense," it added, Xinhua reported.

Further six people were receiving intensive treatment on Friday, taking the total to 387, while the number of hospitalised patients remained unchanged at 4,535.

As of Friday, some 30,596 people in France had lost their lives to Covid-19, representing a single day rise of 20, according to the ministry's figures.

Coronavirus infections have surged in France in recent weeks, particularly among young people, prompting the government to make mask-wearing mandatory outdoor and at workplace.

Twenty-one departments, including the great Paris region, are classified as high-risk zones for coronavirus alarming circulation, causing speculation of a new lockdown to curb the virus resurgence.

President Emmanuel Macron, earlier in the day, pledged to do everything to avoid another lockdown, in particular a nationwide lockdown.

"We've learned enough to know that nothing can be ruled out. But we're doing everything to prevent it," he told journalists.

Source: IANS

