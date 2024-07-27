India could see a dengue vaccine (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source) by 2026, according to K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals (IIL). This announcement comes as multiple companies race to develop India's first vaccine for the mosquito-borne disease, which claimed 485 lives last year.
Dengue Crisis in IndiaDengue has become a significant public health issue in India, with 289,235 cases reported last year. As of April 2024, there were 19,447 dengue cases and 19 deaths, with nearly 300,000 cases occurring annually.
Kumar informed Business Standard that IIL has completed Phase 1 clinical trials and plans to apply for Phase 2 approvals soon. If all goes as planned, the vaccine could be available commercially by 2026-27. Phase 1 trials assess safety, while Phases 2 and 3 evaluate efficacy. IIL's Phase 1 trials have been successful with no adverse effects reported.
Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda has also launched local clinical trials in India. A Takeda India spokesperson confirmed receiving a no-objection certificate (NoC) for these trials and is working with Indian health authorities for further approvals. Takeda's Qdenga, a tetravalent dengue vaccine, is already available in Europe, Indonesia, and Thailand and is planned for India once regulatory approvals are granted.
Takeda has partnered with Hyderabad’s Biological E (BE) to produce up to 50 million doses annually, with a goal to reach 100 million doses per year within a decade. This partnership aims to support National Immunization Programs in endemic countries by 2030. The vaccine’s multi-dose vials will offer cost and logistical benefits for large-scale immunization efforts.
Takeda's global trials have demonstrated around 84% efficacy against severe dengue, regardless of prior exposure. Alongside Takeda and IIL, the Serum Institute of India and Panacea Biotec are also developing dengue vaccines.
