In Utero Exposure to Drugs Affect Infants’ Brain Development

Shedding new light on early brain development

," Senior Researcher Anton Tokariev says.The study demonstrated that exposure to antiepileptics and antidepressants during the fetal period leads to widespread changes in the cortical networks, and these effects may be specific to the type of drug exposure.In the case of antidepressants, the effect was more pronounced in local cortical networks. In contrast, exposure to antiepileptics had drug-specific effects on brain-wide networks. Both drug types affected brain networks that are reactive to changes in sleep stages.," says Mari Videman, a specialist in pediatric neurology at HUS Helsinki University Hospital.The studies offer an entirely new way of assessing the effects of pharmaceutical agents on the development of a child's brain function.," Professor Sampsa Vanhatalo says.Vanhatalo considers it particularly important that these EEG -based measures open a window into mechanisms that operate between neuronal cells.This leads to an opportunity to compare results observed in human children with research conducted using laboratory-animal models. Such translational work is needed to understand the mechanistic underpinnings of the drug effects. For instance, identical animal work is required to study how the amount or timing of maternal drug treatment would affect the brain function of the offspring.," Vanhatalo summarises.Source: Medindia