About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Label Changes May Not Prevent Acetaminophen Overdoses

by Angela Mohan on April 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM
Font : A-A+

Label Changes May Not Prevent Acetaminophen Overdoses

Changes to product labels did not decrease rates of hospitalization for accidental acetaminophen overdoses, according to a new Canadian study published in CMAJ(Canadian Medical Association Journal) .

"We found that changes to acetaminophen labels that communicated the risks of overdose and the presence of acetaminophen in over-the-counter products did not affect rates of hospital admission for accidental acetaminophen overdose, ICU admission for accidental acetaminophen overdose, and admission for acetaminophen overdoses involving opioids," writes Dr. Tony Antoniou, Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute, St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto, with coauthors.

Advertisement


In Canada, the percent of acetaminophen-related injuries related to accidental overdose in Canada increased from 27% in 2006 to 45% in 2011.

To increase awareness of potential harm, product label changes were made in Canada in October 2009 to warn of the risk of possible liver damage. In 2016, they were updated with additional labeling for safe dosing and to identify products containing acetaminophen.
Advertisement

In this study of more than 12 000 hospital admissions for accidental acetaminophen overdose in 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada between 2004 and 2020, researchers found there was no impact from the updated labeling on admissions

.

The authors suggest these findings have several implications for public health.

"Because of the human and economic burden imparted by accidental acetaminophen overdoses, additional measures for preventing these episodes are required, beyond those that attempt to inform consumers about the potential risks of acetaminophen through product labels and package inserts.

This is especially important when considered in light of previous research that showed that fewer than 50% of patients regularly read labeled instructions for use of over-the-counter analgesics, and only 26% read the active ingredients before first use."

As well, 4.5% to 6% of patients exceed the maximum daily dosage, perhaps because acetaminophen is found in other cough and cold medications, according to studies from the United Kingdom and the United States.

Suggestions for preventing accidental acetaminophen overdoses include removal of acetaminophen from other nonanalgesic over-the-counter medications, discontinuing opioid-acetaminophen combination products and restricting maximum doses of 325 mg per unit.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Overuse of Pain Killer Acetaminophen is Most Common in Cold-flu Season
Overuse of Pain Killer Acetaminophen is Most Common in Cold-flu Season
Acetaminophen use and over-dosing increases in cold-flu season (CFS) primarily due to increased use ...

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen Drug - Food Interactions Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Iron Intake Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Drug Side Effects Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Blood - Sugar Chart Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR