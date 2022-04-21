Label Changes May Not Prevent Acetaminophen Overdoses

Advertisement

In this study of more than 12 000 hospital admissions for accidental acetaminophen overdose in 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada between 2004 and 2020, researchers found there was no impact from the updated labeling on admissions

To increase awareness of potential harm, product label changes were made in Canada in October 2009 to warn of the risk of possible liver damage. In 2016, they were updated with additional labeling for safe dosing and to identify products containing acetaminophen.The authors suggest these findings have several implications for public health.."As well, 4.5% to 6% of patients exceed the maximum daily dosage, perhaps because acetaminophen is found in other cough and cold medications, according to studies from the United Kingdom and the United States.Suggestions for preventing accidental acetaminophen overdoses include removal of acetaminophen from other nonanalgesic over-the-counter medications, discontinuing opioid-acetaminophen combination products and restricting maximum doses of 325 mg per unit.Source: Medindia