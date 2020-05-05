Impact of Telemedicine During COVID-19

Whitney continues: "Prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, telehealth had never reached its full potential in the US. There were a number of barriers preventing its widespread uptake, including lack of reimbursement by Medicaid and restrictions affecting access for rural populations by Medicare. GlobalData believes that recent changes to regulations will rapidly expand access to these services and drive the use of telehealth, as more US cities and states are locked down to mitigate the spread and impact of the virus.
‘Telemedicine was rated by 28% of 935 respondents as the emerging technology that will have the greatest impact on managing the COVID-19 outbreak.’
"Since early March, regulations in the US governing the use of telemedicine have changed rapidly, which will expand access to services during the COVID-19 emergency."
Source: Medindia