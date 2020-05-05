Impact of Telemedicine During COVID-19

GlobalData survey has revealed that lack of patient awareness is the biggest challenge to telemedicine during COVID-19.



Kathryn Whitney, MSc, Director of Thematic Analysis, GlobalData, comments: "Telemedicine has been touted as a critical strategy during the COVID-19 emergency to limit the risk of person-to-person transmission of the virus as social distancing becomes the norm. However, despite the potential of the technology, lack of patient awareness was considered the biggest challenge to uptake of the technology, as indicated by 52% of 813 respondents, followed by legal and regulatory issues (15% of respondents)."

‘Telemedicine was rated by 28% of 935 respondents as the emerging technology that will have the greatest impact on managing the COVID-19 outbreak.’





Whitney continues: "Prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, telehealth had never reached its full potential in the US. There were a number of barriers preventing its widespread uptake, including lack of reimbursement by Medicaid and restrictions affecting access for rural populations by Medicare.

Whitney continues: "Prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, telehealth had never reached its full potential in the US. There were a number of barriers preventing its widespread uptake, including lack of reimbursement by Medicaid and restrictions affecting access for rural populations by Medicare. GlobalData believes that recent changes to regulations will rapidly expand access to these services and drive the use of telehealth, as more US cities and states are locked down to mitigate the spread and impact of the virus.