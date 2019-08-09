medindia

Impact of Age on Immunotherapy Treatment for Breast Cancer Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 8, 2019 at 10:31 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Crosstalk between two immune checkpoint blockage therapy was found to be revolutionary especially for its potential to treat patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), stated recent clinical trials. Despite the fact that most breast cancer patients are over the age of 60, most clinical trials enroll patients under the age of 60.
Impact of Age on Immunotherapy Treatment for Breast Cancer Revealed
Impact of Age on Immunotherapy Treatment for Breast Cancer Revealed

Age may be an important consideration with respect to ICB, given that aging is associated with profound changes to the immune system, so whether ICB will benefit patients of all age groups is still unknown. In order to understand the influence of aging on the effectiveness of ICB therapy, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Harvard Medical School conducted preclinical studies using younger and older mice with TNBC, finding that age affects the efficacy of ICB therapy. The results of this study are published in Cancer Discovery.

Show Full Article


"Your immune system changes dramatically as you age, but no one has looked at how age affects the efficacy of this new class of drugs in breast cancer," said co-first author Greg Goreczny, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the Brigham's Hematology Division. "Because there are so few older patients enrolled in clinical trials, not enough is known about the effect of age on ICB therapy. Our initial question was whether ICB therapy would benefit all ages equally or have a greater benefit to some ages than others."

The team injected TNBC cell lines into young mice, aged 8 to 12 weeks, and old mice, aged 12 to 15 months. Once the mice formed palpable tumors, the researchers gave them four doses of one of two ICB drugs -- anti-PD-L1 or anti-CTLA-4 antibodies. They also injected a group with control antibodies. They then measured the tumor growth over time.

The study revealed that age had a huge effect on response to immunotherapy. The young mice experienced significant reduction in tumor growth and better overall survival rates in response to treatment than those who did not receive the treatment. Immunotherapy treatment did not significantly benefit the aged mice compared to those injected with the control.

The investigators also interrogated the METABRIC database, which includes data on tumor samples from patients with TNBC. Gene markers that predicted responsiveness to ICB in the young mice were prevalent in younger patients, but not in older ones. They also found signs indicative of failure of the innate immune system in the tumors of both aged mice and in samples from older patients with TNBC, implying that this study could be relevant to the treatment of people as well. Those findings led the authors to test a new combination therapy. By combining ICB with a STING agonist, a drug that has immune activation properties, they found that tumors in aged mice now responded to ICB and the mice had improved survival.

"Immunological age might not be the same as chronological age. We're beginning to understand the markers of immunological age, and this opens up the possibility of using it to guide treatment decisions in the clinic."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.

Quiz on Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.

Breast Cancer Gene a Potential Target for Childhood Liver Cancer Treatment: Study

GREB1 gene involved in hormone-induced growth of breast cancer cells is a key player in the development of hepatoblastoma. Suppressing the production of GREB1 gene can decrease hepatoblastoma cell proliferation and treat liver cancer in ...

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Immunisation Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

What's New on Medindia

Vaping - Related Deaths on the Rise in United States

Home Remedies For Weight Loss

Global Efforts Needed to Control Rising Incidence of Dementia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive