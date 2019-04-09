medindia

Breast Cancer Gene a Potential Target for Childhood Liver Cancer Treatment: Study

by Hannah Joy on  September 4, 2019 at 4:05 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Suppressing the production of a gene called GREB1 can decrease the proliferation of hepatoblastoma cell, which can aid in treating liver cancer in children, reveals a new study.
Breast Cancer Gene a Potential Target for Childhood Liver Cancer Treatment: Study
Breast Cancer Gene a Potential Target for Childhood Liver Cancer Treatment: Study

Hepatoblastoma is a rare form of liver cancer affecting just a few individuals per million. However, it is the leading cause of liver cancer in infants and young children, with most patients diagnosed before their third birthday.

Show Full Article


While advances in surgery and chemotherapy have meant that the prognosis for hepatoblastoma patients is generally quite good, aggressive forms of the disease leave some young patients with few treatment options and poor long-term survival rates. In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers from Osaka University have built on prior research to make a breakthrough in our understanding of the causes of hepatoblastoma, identifying a gene that could be key to developing a targeted therapy.

As far back as 1999, researchers realized that a large number of hepatoblastoma patients--up to 90% in some cases--carry mutations in a gene called β-catenin. As part of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway, the β-catenin protein activates genes needed for cellular growth and differentiation. If left unchecked, β-catenin accumulation can result in tumor formation. Mutations in Wnt/β-catenin signaling components often lead to β-catenin accumulation and are common in several forms of cancer.

"We decided to screen uncharacterized Wnt/β-catenin target genes in liver tumor cells to try and identify novel genes with a role in the development of hepatoblastoma," explains lead author of the study Shinji Matsumoto. "One of the most abundantly expressed genes was growth regulation by estrogen in breast cancer 1 (GREB1), which is a well-known estrogen-responsive gene implicated in the growth of breast cancer cells."

While well-characterized in breast cancer, no one had determined that GREB1 was actually a target of Wnt/β-catenin signaling, and its role in non-hormone-sensitive tumor development was unconfirmed. But after studying the protein in more detail, it became obvious to the researchers that GREB1 could be a major player in the development of hepatoblastoma.

"Overexpression of β-catenin in a mouse liver cancer model resulted in tumor formation and an increase in GREB1 expression," says corresponding author Akira Kikuchi. "If we then suppressed the production of GREB1, we saw a decrease in hepatoblastoma cell proliferation and therefore fewer tumors in the study animals."

Because GREB1 is active in the nucleus, the researchers attempted to prevent tumor formation using amido-bridged nucleic acid-modified antisense oligonucleotides. These small single-stranded DNA molecules specifically interfere with the production of target proteins by binding to the mRNA. Significantly, the GREB1-targeted oligonucleotides successfully decreased GREB1 production and suppressed the formation of hepatoblastoma tumors.

Using this strategy, it is hoped that a GREB1-targeted therapy can now be developed to specifically treat hepatoblastoma.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Liver Cancer

Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.

Herbal Remedies that Contain Aristolochic Acid Causes Liver Cancer

Aristolochic acid (AA) related mutations cause liver cancers, urinary tract cancers and kidney failure. There is a need for public awareness of the dangers of AA.

New Radiotherapy Treatment Option for Liver Cancer

New radiotherapy treatment shows promise as a potential cure for early stage liver cancer.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Alcoholic Liver Disease DNA Finger Printing Breast Biopsy Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Liver Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy 

What's New on Medindia

Breast Cancer Cells May Go Into 'Sleeper Mode' After Treatment

Home Remedies For Chickenpox

Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health - National Nutrition Week
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive