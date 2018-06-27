medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Immune Cells from Malaria-Prone Areas may Help Develop Malaria Vaccine

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 27, 2018 at 5:47 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Immune cells called natural killer (NK) cells may be used to develop future malaria vaccines, a recent research finds.

Natural killer (NK) cells are found among people living in areas where the parasite is common.
Immune Cells from Malaria-Prone Areas may Help Develop Malaria Vaccine
Immune Cells from Malaria-Prone Areas may Help Develop Malaria Vaccine

"One of the main objectives in malaria research is to define the mechanisms by which naturally acquired antibodies provide protection," says lead author Gunjan Arora, Postdoctoral Fellow at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), US. "We know that NK cells kill virus-infected cells and cancer cells, but a clear role for them in contributing to protection from malaria is yet to be established. We wanted to investigate the effects of human NK cells on malaria-infected blood cells in the presence of different human antibodies."

They started by isolating NK cells from people in the US who had never been exposed to malaria and looking at the effects on malaria-infected red blood cells in the presence of different antibodies. When incubated with antibodies from people in Mali, who have a degree of natural immunity to malaria, the NK cells became active and produced immune-stimulating molecules.

Next, the team looked at whether NK cells could kill infected red blood cells without damaging uninfected ones. They labeled NK cells, along with infected and uninfected red blood cells, and incubated them together with different antibodies. In the presence of the Mali antibodies, but not those from people in the US, the NK cells killed the infected red blood cells but left uninfected cells intact.

This led the scientists to investigate whether NK cells could also halt the growth of malaria within red blood cells. They allowed the parasites within red blood cells to go through one cycle of growth, and then counted the resulting number of newly infected cells. In the absence of antibodies, or with antibodies isolated from people in the US, NK cells blocked malaria growth by around 4-6 percent. When incubated with antibodies from people in Mali, the NK cells blocked growth by more than 60 percent. This showed that antibody-activated NK cells can stop malaria parasites from maturing into a form that can go on to infect other blood cells.

Finally, the team wanted to find the mechanism behind this antibody-driven attack by NK cells. Blood cells infected with malaria have molecules on their surface that antibodies recognize and use to attract immune cells. The team identified a molecule that was essential for activation of NK cells in response to malaria-infected blood cells. Although PfEMP1 was already known to be important in antibody recognition of malaria-infected cells, this study showed for the first time that it is crucial for activating NK cells in a manner dependent on antibodies.

"Considering the essential role of antibodies in granting clinical immunity to people living in areas of high malaria transmission, and the limited effectiveness of malaria vaccines tested so far, any immune responses that depend on antibodies warrant further investigation," says senior author Eric Long, Senior Investigator at NIAID. "Our discovery of antibody-mediated killing of malaria-infected blood cells by NK cells adds an additional immune mechanism to those already known."

The study is published in eLife.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Malaria - Waterborne

Malaria - Waterborne

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Myasthenia Gravis Vaccination for Children Fever Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Malaria - Protection Strategies 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ...

 Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...