Imaging Insights into Brain Healing

Tracking Trauma Imaging

Researchers introduce novel imaging technology to monitor brain activity during early recovery from head injuries at the Tufts University School of Medicine as reported in the journal).This uncovers comprehensive brain-wide adaptations following trauma, including bilateral efforts to establish new neural pathways, detailed in Cerebral Cortex.“Even areas far away from the injury behaved differently immediately afterward,” says first author Samantha Bottom-Tanzer, an MD/PhD student in neuroscience at the School of Medicine.“Traumatic brain injury research tends to focus on the region of injury, but this study makes a good case that the entire brain can be affected, and imaging in distal regions can provide valuable information.”Bottom-Tanzer and colleagues are the first toThe team tracked neural activity in mice for up to 3 weeks post-injury during periods of exercise and rest.While overall neuron-to-neuron connectivity decreased after brain injury, all the mice could use an exercise wheel as normal.However, the activity of injured brains throughout both periods of running and rest was remarkably different from healthy brains.Surprisingly,“Whether paying attention or walking, brains switch states depending on the task you’re doing,” says senior author Chris Dulla, professor and interim chair of neuroscience at the School of Medicine.“After traumatic brain injury, this ability is not as robust, indicating such events are impairing how the brain switches states in a way that we don’t yet understand.”“What we can see from the data is that the brain has new solutions for how to do all these complex tasks,” he adds.This plasticity has clinical implications. 