IISC to Honor 4 Scientists
Indian Institute of Science, announced its annual award Distinguished Alumnus Award to four scientists - Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, Prof. B. S. Murthy, Prof. Sethuraman Panchanathan, and Dr Keshab Panda.

Speaking to reporters, IISc., Director, Prof. Govind Rajan said, "We are honoured to confer this award upon these highly accomplished individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their fields and society."

According to the IISc, Dr Rajlakshmi Menon is programme director of Intelligence, Surveillance, Targeting and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) programme of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). "She has made pioneering contributions to the design, development, testing, deployment and operationalisation of the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system that was inducted into the Indian Air Force.


Prof. Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the National Sciences Foundation of USA, has made pioneering contributions to research on human-centred computing solutions benefitting individuals with disabilities.

Prof. B. S. Murthy is director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, was chosen for his contributions in the field of high entropy alloys, non equilibrium processing of materials, by mechanical alloying and bulk metallic glasses.Dr Keshab Panda, CEO and MD of L&T Technology Services Limited, has been recognised for his contributions to engineering R&D.

It would be worth noting that since its inception in 1909, the IISc. has produced more than 20000 graduates in various disciplines.

