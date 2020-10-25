COVID-19 Cases in Russia Near 1.5 Million

Russia has reported 16,521 new coronavirus cases, slightly down from the record high of 17,340 a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre.



Moscow has seen a spike in Covid-19 infections, tallying 4,453 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 391,361, Xinhua reported.

‘Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,497,167, including 25,821 deaths and 1,130,818 recoveries, the centre said in a statement. ’

Source: IANS

Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and people resumed gathering in large groups.