by Colleen Fleiss on  October 25, 2020 at 6:01 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Cases in Russia Near 1.5 Million
Russia has reported 16,521 new coronavirus cases, slightly down from the record high of 17,340 a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre.

Moscow has seen a spike in Covid-19 infections, tallying 4,453 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 391,361, Xinhua reported.

Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and people resumed gathering in large groups.


Source: IANS

