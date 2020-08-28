Hypertension Can Be Treated Without Ruining Your Sex Life

A healthy lifestyle is advised, including salt restriction, alcohol moderation, exercise, weight control, and smoking cessation. Most patients also require drug treatment, which is linked to reduced risks of death, stroke, and heart disease - but around half of patients do not take their pills. Sexual dysfunction is one reason why patients stop medication.Men with hypertension are almost twice as likely to have impaired penile blood flow and erectile dysfunction compared to men with normal blood pressure, increasing their risk of heart disease and death.High blood pressure damages artery walls, causing them to harden and narrow, and reducing blood flow to the penis. Erectile dysfunction is an early warning sign of damaged blood vessels.However, previous studies have shown that erectile dysfunction is more common in treated, than untreated, men with high blood pressure. And certain anti-hypertensive drugs - notably diuretics and beta blockers - have been linked with deterioration in sexual function.This study examined the association between blood pressure level and penile blood flow, and whether blood pressure-lowering medication had an effect on the relationship.The study included 356 men with erectile dysfunction and no history of diabetes or cardiovascular disease who attended a clinic between 2006 and 2019.The cohort was divided into three categories according to blood pressure: normal, high-normal, and hypertension. A total of 164 (46%) patients were being treated with antihypertensive medications.All patients underwent a penile color Doppler ultrasound which is the standard method for evaluating penile blood vessels and erectile dysfunction.The method involves injecting a drug into the base of the penis to open the blood vessels then measuring blood flow. Penile blood flow is considered impaired when the velocity is lower than 25 cm/s.Among men not receiving antihypertensive medication, penile blood flow velocity progressively decreased with rising blood pressure - i.e. blood flow was fastest in those with normal blood pressure, slower in those with high-normal blood pressure, and slowest in those with hypertension.In contrast, among men taking antihypertension therapy, there was no difference in penile blood flow velocity between the three blood pressure categories.said study author Professor Charalambos Vlachopoulos of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece.An additional analysis compared treated and untreated men within each blood pressure group. In the hypertension category, treated and untreated patients had similar penile blood flow velocities. However, in the high-normal category, treated men had worse penile blood flow than untreated men. Similarly, in the normal blood pressure category, treated men had worse penile blood flow than untreated men.Professor Vlachopoulos said:He urged men with concerns about sexual dysfunction to discuss it with their doctor.he said.Professor Vlachopoulos noted that changing hypertensive medications in men with erectile dysfunction must be handled with caution.He said:he said.Professor Vlachopoulos concluded:Source: Eurekalert