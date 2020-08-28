AI for Precise Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease

It has long been known that Alzheimer's can affect a person's use of language. People with Alzheimer's typically replace nouns with pronouns, such as by saying 'He sat on it' rather than 'The boy sat on the chair.' Patients might also use awkward circumlocutions, saying "My stomach feels bad because I haven't eaten" instead of simply "I'm hungry."By designing an explainable A.I. engine which uses attention mechanisms and convolutional neural network-- a form of A.I. that learns over time -- Subbalakshmi and her students were able to develop software that could not only accurately identify well-known telltale signs of Alzheimer's, but also detect subtle linguistic patterns previously overlooked.Subbalakshmi and her team trained her algorithm using texts produced by both healthy subjects and known Alzheimer's sufferers as they described a drawing of children stealing cookies from a jar. Using tools developed by Google, Subbalakshmi and her team converted each individual sentence into a unique numerical sequence, or vector, representing a specific point in a 512-dimensional space.Such an approach allows even complex sentences to be assigned a concrete numerical value, making it easier to analyze structural and thematic relationships between sentences. By using those vectors along with handcrafted features - those that subject matter experts have identified - the A.I. system gradually learned to spot similarities and differences between sentences spoken by healthy or unhealthy subjects, and thus to determine with remarkable accuracy how likely any given text was to have been produced by an Alzheimer's sufferer.said Subbalakshmi, who presented her work, in collaboration with her doctorate students, Mingxuan Chen and Ning Wang, on Aug. 24 at the 19th International Workshop on Data Mining in Bioinformatics at BioKDD.The system can also easily incorporate new criteria that may be identified by other research teams in the future, so it will only get more accurate over time.Subbalakshmi explained.In theory, A.I. systems could one day diagnose Alzheimer's based on any text, from a personal email to a social-media post. First, though, an algorithm would need to be trained using many different kinds of texts produced by known Alzheimer's sufferers, rather than just picture descriptions, and that kind of data isn't yet available.Subbalakshmi said.In coming months, Subbalakshmi hopes to gather new data that will allow her software to be used to diagnose patients based on speech in languages other than English. Her team is also exploring the ways that other neurological conditions -- such as aphasia, stroke, traumatic brain injuries, and depression -- can affect language use.said Subbalakshmi.Source: Eurekalert