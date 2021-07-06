How to Develop a Safe and Natural Food Preservative?

‘New safe and natural food preservative from meat snack.’

Actually, Nem Chua compound is colourless, odourless, tasteless and very resilient produces a new type of bacteria-killing compound called Plantacyclin B21AG is one of a group of compounds known as bacteriocins, which are produced by bacteria to destroy rival bacterial strains.These Bacteriocins form holes in the membranes in target bacteria to kill by leaking out the contents of the cell but they work against one or two types of bacteria and are not very stable in different environmental conditions.Earlier Nisin was the only licensed food preservative in market but this compound's temperature and pH sensitive limits its use so Nem Chua compound surviving heat upto 900c for 20 minutes and even remains stable across high and low pH levels can destroy a range of disease-causing organisms commonly found in food including potentially life-threating Listeria and also be used as an antibiotic in human medicine.With further development and identifying the right growth conditions that produces these compounds in large amounts at industrial scales will be an effective, safe and all-natural solution for both food waste and food-borne disease.Source: Medindia