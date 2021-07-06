by Jayashree on  June 7, 2021 at 9:41 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mapping the Development of Choroid Plexus in Brain
Choroid plexus are fronds of brain tissue located in the brain cavities known as ventricles secrete Cerebrospinal fluid bathing the brain and spinal cord regulates brain development and immunity and also function as an important barrier between the brain and the rest of the body.

Lehtinen, Neil Dani, PhD, and other colleagues at Boston Children's and the Broad Institute published in cell about creating a cellular and spatial "atlas" of the choroid plexus during different life stages (early development, adulthood, old age) to speed up the future studies investigating the lifelong regulation of this diminutive but influential brain structure.

"To fully understand the choroid plexus and its functions, we needed to identify its constituent cell types and their molecular composition," says Dani, who was co-first author on the paper with Rebecca Herbst, a PhD student at the Broad Institute. "Such insights had been missing in the community".


special micro-dissection approaches were used to extract the choroid plexus tissue from embryonic, adult, and aged mice to perform RNA sequencing of more than 98,000 cells and cell nuclei to compare their gene expression profiles (what genes were turned on or off) to classify different cell types and subtypes in choroid plexus from each ventricle, across different ages.

Gene expression varied especially among epithelial and fibroblast cells in the developing brain revealing the complex "architecture" of choroid plexus tissue specific to each ventricle differences in the cells' secretions and molecular makeup.

The team also discover immune cell activity with more inflammatory signals picked up in samples from aged brains and the arrangement of arteries, veins, and capillaries in the choroid plexus in relation to adjacent brain regions with blood-brain barrier proteins in some vessels.

with all these findings choroid plexus can be used as therapeutic window for Gene therapy; to study neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and providing a target for treating hydrocephalus as protein in the choroid plexus helps reduce excess fluid levels in the brain.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Protein in the Choroid Plexus Epithelium Linked to Hydrocephalus
The combination of defective epithelial barrier and abnormal epithelial cell extrusion observed in mouse model may be further exploited to study the role of Alix in cancer.
READ MORE
'Google Map' of Brain Signatures the Advent of Molecular Technology
New aeon of molecular technology designs the 'google map' of brain. The exact location of millions of RNA molecules inside the tissues can now be mapped with a nanoscale resolution for the first time using a newly-developed technology.
READ MORE
New Insights into Pediatric Brain Tumor
The newly available brain cancer model allows the scientists to test compounds that could stop or slow the growth of the tumor.
READ MORE
Increased Cerebrospinal Fluid on Infant MRI’s Might Be A Predictor of Autism
Infants whose MRI scans show increased cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) have a higher risk of being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder than those with a normal MRI.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)