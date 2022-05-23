How is the Thyroid Gland Doing After COVID-19 Infection?

Advertisement

Does COVID-19 Affect Thyroid Gland?

The thyroid gland generates extra hormones when the body needs more energy in particular situations, such as when it is growing, cold, or pregnant.The new study followed patients with thyroid dysfunction correlated to COVID-19 disease for one year, to better characterize such thyroid involvement and to follow its evolution over time.During moderate-to-severe COVID-19 disease the occurrence of thyroiditis (inflammation of the thyroid gland) plays an important role in thyroid dysfunction, in addition to other well-known mechanisms mainly acting on the hypothalamus-pituitary-thyroid axis.The hormone imbalance is usually mild but increases in severe cases of COVID-19.The study looked at more than 100 patients admitted to hospital with severe COVID-19, analyzing their thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and other indicators.Thyroiditis occurred frequently in the COVID-19 patient population and the thyroid function, as well as inflammatory indicators, returned to normal in nearly all instances shortly after the end of their COVID-19 illness.However, after 12 months thyroiditis regions remained visible at thyroid ultrasound in half of the individuals, even if reduced in size., although it had mostly recovered after 12 months. The long-term clinical consequences, if any, are unknown.The follow-up analysis was conducted in 75/183 (41%) patients; thyroid function and inflammatory markers normalized at all time points in nearly all cases and no increase in thyroid autoantibodies positivity was observed.The thyroiditis areas, even if often reduced in size, were still present after 6 and 12 months in 13/15 (87%) and 6/12 (50%) patients, respectively. After 9 months the thyroid uptake at 99mTc/I123 scintigraphy was still reduced in 4/6 (67%) patients, even if partially recovered (mean+28%) compared with baseline.The association of thyroiditis areas with low TSH and high FT4 and IL-6 serum concentrations support the hypothesis of direct thyroid gland involvement in COVID-19 infection.Source: Medindia