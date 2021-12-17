How Effective is Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine?

Advertisement

During the first few months of 2021 when the study was conducted in the U.S. and Mexico, the predominant circulating strain was Alpha. The assessment did not include Delta or Omicron, the newest variant of concern, which had not begun to circulate.Most side effects were mild to moderate and transient.None of the recipients developed serious reactions like heart inflammation (myocarditis) or blood clots.The study results indicate that this vaccine is highly efficacious and very safe. In addition, this vaccine has many attractive features.It is made from a small piece of protein, like many currently licensed vaccines in the U.S., and has convenient refrigerator storage requirements, so it will be an important addition to the COVID-19 vaccine portfolio, in the U.S. and in countries where supply is lacking.The Novavax trial was part of Operation Warp Speed, a multi-agency collaboration led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which aims to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical countermeasures for COVID-19.Source: Medindia