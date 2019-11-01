medindia
How Drugs Reduce The Side Effects Of Chemotherapy Explained

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 11, 2019 at 12:18 PM Drug News
Researchers at the University of Zurich explains for the first time that few drugs work well in decreasing the side effects of cancer chemotherapy like nausea and vomiting after identifying a new three-dimensional structure of the receptor. These results provides essential insights into how to develop new drug compounds to effectively tackle other disorders.
How Drugs Reduce The Side Effects Of Chemotherapy Explained
Most cancer patients who have to undergo chemotherapy treatment worry about the associated side effects, especially nausea and vomiting. The cause of these unpleasant effects is a receptor in the brain which is normally activated by the neurokin 1 receptor.

During chemotherapy, this receptor is greatly overstimulated. The same receptor also plays a central role in many other medical problems - such as migraine, perception of pain and pruritus (severe itching).

Ever since the receptor was discovered thirty years ago, teams around the world have worked on finding effective and lasting inhibitors. Until now, though, success was limited: While many compounds showed strong activity in the test tube, only very few of them worked in patients. There was no clear explanation as to why this was the case.

Three-dimensional analysis of the structures explains how they work

A team of researchers at the UZH Department of Biochemistry, led by Prof. Andreas Plueckthun, has now managed to solve this mystery. They examined what the three-dimensional structure of the receptor looked like when two effective drugs - EmendTM; (aprepitant) und AkynzeoTM; (netupitant) - were used.

They compared this with the use of an early compound that was only active in the test tube. "We could directly see how the effective drugs altered some parts of the receptor such that the drugs could not easily escape anymore," explains PhD candidate Jendrik Schoeppe, who carried out the structural analyses. "The earlier compound fit just as well onto the receptor but could still quickly leave it."

New solutions for other medical problems

This study helped the biochemists to exactly determine which chemical structures of the drugs enable a long-lasting attachment to the receptor and thus a durable effect.

"This result provides important insights on how to make such highly potent compounds in the future," says Plueckthun. Until now, a multitude of other disorders influenced by this receptor (though other receptors also play a role), such as migraine, asthma and gastrointestinal disorders, as well as inflammation and depression, could not yet be tackled with efficient treatments. "The detailed understanding of the receptor structure and inhibition mechanism may now give this research a new boost," hopes Plueckthun.

A better understanding of the long-term effects

The researchers believe that their findings may also be useful in the search for compounds that could be effective on other receptors. The direct comparison of the different drugs binding to the same receptor also gives important clues about what general features define a long-acting clinically successful drug.

"We could only find this out because we could directly see the structure in such high detail, and this in turn only became possible through the directed evolution and protein engineering methods we have developed over the last few years," explains Andreas Plueckthun. "This was a long-term investment that paid off."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Male Breast Cancer

Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of cancer affecting the striated muscles. It mostly occurs in children.

