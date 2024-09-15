Cardiac and Antimalarial Drugs Fuel Indian Pharma Market Growth

Indian Pharma Market: New Findings



Cardiac, antimalarial, and gastrointestinal therapies have fueled a 6% growth in India's pharmaceutical market in August.The report by market research firm Pharmarack showed that the pharma market growth ( ) surged as these therapies registered nearly double-digit value growth. While cardiac and antimalarial therapies saw the highest growth (9.7 percent), it was followed by gastrointestinal therapies which registered 8.7 percent growth.Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack attributed the market growth for August month to new introductions and price growth.Growth in the moving annual turnover (MAT, which is the previous 12 months’ turnover) for the pharma market between August 2023 and July 2024 stood at 7.7 percent, leading to a total turnover of over Rs 2.04 trillion in IPM. However, volumes in the domestic market went down by 0.2 percent.Further, the report also showed robust volume growth in MAT of leading therapy areas such as anti-infectives, cardiac, and gastrointestinal. Together these therapies account for 38 percent of the Indian pharma market. While anti-infectives grew the highest at 10.7 percent, cardiac therapies had a growth of 9.5 percent, and gastrointestinal grew at 9.1 percent.Notably, among the top 40 companies in the Indian pharma market, firms like Natco (43.1 percent), Fourrts (27.8 percent), Bharat Serums (20.9 percent), Hetero (17.5 percent), and FDC (15.6 percent) posted significant monthly value growth. The top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market in August. The report also noted that the pharma market grew despite a negative unit growth of -1.7 percent.Source-IANS