medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Semaphorin Linked to Lung Cancer Treatment Resistance

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 11, 2019 at 12:44 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

EGFR mutation is a specific risk factor for developing lung cancer which is one of the primary cause of mortality across the globe. The mechanism behind the emergence of resistance to otherwise effective treatments has remained unclear.
Semaphorin Linked to Lung Cancer Treatment Resistance
Semaphorin Linked to Lung Cancer Treatment Resistance

In a new study reported in the journal JCI Insight, researchers at Osaka University have revealed the importance of a protein called Semaphorin 7a in resistance to an important class of cancer drugs called EGFR-TKIs in mutated cells in adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. Their work paves the way for assaying this protein to predict patient prognosis and potentially to target it to treat this disease.

The team built on earlier work showing that so-called driver mutations, which can promote cell proliferation or limit the ability of the body or drugs to restrain cancerous changes, are a key consideration when attempting to treat cancer. Mutations in the EGFR gene are known to be common in lung adenocarcinoma, so the team looked for other genes that were highly expressed in association with such mutation, thereby identifying Semaphorin 7a.

"After identifying Semaphorin 7a's high expression in association with EGFR mutation in cell assays, we then confirmed comparable results in human clinical samples of lung adenocarcinoma," senior author Atsushi Kumanogoh says. "When we knocked down Semaphorin 7a expression, we found that cells became less resistant to EGFR-TKI drugs, while the opposite happened when we overexpressed this protein."

The team went on to investigate the mechanism behind this effect, and revealed that high levels of Semaphorin 7a resulted in inhibition of apoptosis, the process by which the body induces the death of cells that are abnormal or have reached the end of their productive life. The findings suggest that cancerous cells could be less easily eradicated when Semaphorin 7a is present at high levels.

"Our work suggests that focusing on Semaphorin 7a could be valuable for predicting the prognosis of lung adenocarcinoma," corresponding author Izumi Nagatomo says. "Regarding treating this disease, our findings could also be beneficial, as we showed that positive treatment effects could be extended by combining EGFR inhibitors and MEK inhibitors in treatment-resistant lung cancer cells."

The team hopes that their work will advance the fight against lung cancer, increasing patients' quality of life and potentially leading to greater disease control rates.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Patients With Stage IV ALK+ Lung Cancer Live for 6.8 Years After Diagnosis

Patients diagnosed with stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) from 2009 to 2017 lived for 6.8 years later and had survival of 50 percent compared to only 2 percent survival in patients form 1995 to 2001.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women Silicosis 

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Lunchbox Tips and Recipes for Kids

Diet and Colorectal Cancer: What is the Connection?

Superfood Pomegranate for Beauty and Wellness
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive