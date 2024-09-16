SOLARIS, a phase 3 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, tested the addition of high-dose vitamin D3 to standard treatment for untreated metastatic colorectal cancer (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Trial Findings on High-Dose Vitamin D3 for Colorectal CancerThe trial was conducted across several hundred cancer centers in the U.S., the study involved over 450 patients who received standard chemotherapy with bevacizumab and were randomly assigned to either high-dose or standard-dose vitamin D3.
The study found that adding high-dose vitamin D3 did not cause any additional side effects or toxicities compared to the standard dose. After a median follow-up of 20 months, high-dose vitamin D3 did not show a significant improvement in delaying cancer progression more effectively than the standard dose.
SOLARIS Trial Findings for Untreated Metastatic Colon CancerSome potential benefits were observed for high-dose vitamin D3 in patients with left-sided tumors (those in the descending colon, sigmoid colon, or rectum), suggesting that there might be specific cases where high-dose vitamin D3 could be helpful. However, this requires further investigation.
The trial was inspired by earlier research that suggested higher vitamin D levels could improve survival for metastatic colorectal cancer patients. Despite these expectations, the results indicate that high-dose vitamin D3 is not recommended as a treatment for untreated metastatic colon cancer.
