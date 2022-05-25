About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
How Do Overcome Obesity-related Fertility Issues?

by Dr. Jayashree on May 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM
How Do Overcome Obesity-related Fertility Issues?

Reproductive hormone levels in females with obesity may be partially restored by lowering blood glucose levels, leading to improved fertility, according to a study published in the Journal of Endocrinology.

Many women with obesity that experience fertility issues also have altered levels of reproductive hormones. Currently, there is no effective therapy to address this.

Obesity

Obesity


Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
Developing a therapy that not only improves women's metabolic health but also treats obesity-related infertility would be a significant advancement.

What's the Link Between Obesity and Infertility?



Although fertility problems are well established in women with obesity, there remains a lack of effective and targeted treatments to address them.
Top Foods To Improve Fertility

Top Foods To Improve Fertility


A balanced diet has various benefits and one of them is healthy reproductive system. Learn about the foods and lifestyle habits that can boost your fertility.
Obesity is a growing health epidemic, which means more women are being affected by reproductive difficulties. Obesity-related fertility issues are complex but evidence suggests that, in part, they may be linked to changes in energy metabolism, which lead to altered levels of reproductive hormones that can then disrupt the menstrual cycle and ovulation.

People with obesity are at a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes and often have high blood glucose levels, as well as other metabolic changes.

The MC4R gene knock-out (KO) mouse is a well-characterized model of obesity, which also exhibits irregular reproductive cycles with altered hormone levels that lead to declining fertility.

The mouse reproductive cycle is similar to that of humans, in that the profile of hormone level changes is analogous, although it is much shorter in duration, so the MC4R KO mouse is a good, representative model for initial investigations of metabolic and reproductive function in obesity.

Diabetes Drug Might Help Fertility Issues Due To Obesity



Dapagliflozin is a drug commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, where it reduces blood glucose levels and improves other markers of metabolic health but its effects on reproductive health and fertility have yet to be investigated.

In this study, researchers investigated the effects of dapagliflozin treatment on metabolic health and reproductive hormone levels in the MC4R mouse model of obesity.

After just 8 weeks of treatment blood, and glucose levels were normal, body weight was reduced, the reproductive cycle was normalized and levels of reproductive hormones and ovulation were partially restored, compared with non-treated mice.

These data suggest that normalizing blood glucose metabolism with dapagliflozin in obesity may be a promising route for at least partially restoring reproductive function. This could improve fertility in women where no other successful therapy is currently available.

Although encouraging, these studies were conducted in mice and much more work needs to be done to confirm that these findings could be replicated effectively in women.

However, people with obesity are at much greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes, so the known health benefits of correcting blood glucose levels may be extended to also improving fertility in those affected.



Source: Medindia
Infertility History Linked to Increased Heart Failure Risk

Infertility History Linked to Increased Heart Failure Risk


Infertility and heart failure: Woman's reproductive history is the key, as it can tell a lot about her future risk of heart disease.
Inflammatory Arthritis During Reproductive Age Could Impair Male Fertility

Inflammatory Arthritis During Reproductive Age Could Impair Male Fertility


Inflammatory arthritis is linked to some sexual dysfunction and reproductive health issues in men. It can lower fertility rates, higher rates of involuntary childlessness, and fertility problems.
