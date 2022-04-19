Infertility History Linked to Increased Heart Failure Risk

Infertility and Heart Failure

Diastolic Heart Failure in Men and Women

Link Between Infertility and Cardiometabolic Risk Factors

Infertility affects about 1 in 5 US women and includes a spectrum of conception difficulties, but its link with heart failure has not been well-studied until recently. Partnering with the Women's Health Initiative (WHI), which was designed in the early 1990s and queried a woman's reproductive history, Lau and colleagues studied postmenopausal women from the WHI and examined whether infertility was associated with the development of heart failure.heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).is a measurement related to the volume percentage of blood that is pumped from the left ventricle of the heart during each beat. An ejection fraction less than 50% is commonly viewed as abnormal or reduced.The team found an association between infertility and overall heart failure, specifically with HFpEF, a form of heart failure that is far more common in women regardless of fertility history. Among the 38,528 postmenopausal women studied, 14% of the participants reported a history of infertility. Over a 15-year follow-up period, the researchers noted that infertility was associated with a 16% future risk of overall heart failure. When they examined heart failure subtypes, they found that infertility was associated with a 27% increased future risk of HFpEF.Over the past decade, diastolic heart failure or HFpEF (where the heart muscle does not relax well) as opposed to HFrEF (where the left ventricle does not pump well), has become the dominant form of heart failure in both men and women. But it remains more common among women. "It's a challenging condition because we still do not completely understand how HFpEF develops and we do not have very good therapies to treat HFpEF," says Lau.says Lau.Of note, the team observed that the link persisted regardless of whether an individual eventually conceived or had a live birth.The increased risk was independent of traditional cardiovascular risk factors and other infertility-related conditions.says Lau, but the team did not find that cardiometabolic risk factors explained the link between infertility with heart failure in this study. They also looked to see if other infertility-related conditions like thyroid disease, irregular menses, and early menopause explained the association between infertility and heart failure but did not evidence to support that hypothesis either.says Lau.Is it shared risk factors, or is infertility on the causal pathway? She mentions vascular and endothelial dysfunction may be involved and plans on eventually clarifying the mechanism underlying the link between infertility and heart failure. In the future, Lau hopes to conduct a prospective study of women with an infertility history involving exercise parameters, vascular measures, and more, to solve the mystery.says Lau.Since people do not tend to develop heart failure until well in their 60s and beyond, and infertility is mostly experienced in the 20s, 30s, and 40s, many physicians are not thinking about the connection.Jennifer Ho was the senior author of the paper. This research was supported in part by the National Institutes of Health and the American Heart Association.Source: Eurekalert