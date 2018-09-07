medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

How Do Kids Inherit Weight Gain Protective Gene from their Alaskan Fathers?

by Rishika Gupta on  July 9, 2018 at 9:27 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men who live in various cold regions can transfer a gene that creates more brown fat in their kids, which is capable of preventing them from various metabolic disorder and being overweight. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Nature Medicine.
How Do Kids Inherit Weight Gain Protective Gene from their Alaskan Fathers?
How Do Kids Inherit Weight Gain Protective Gene from their Alaskan Fathers?

An international research team led by ETH-Professor Christian Wolfrum has now shown that one key variable in the formation of brown adipose tissue is set before conception: males who spend time in low temperatures prior to mating will produce offspring with more active brown adipose tissue. This quite literally means that the environmental impact a father experience is passed on to his offspring.

Analyzing Computed Tomography Images

The researchers reached this conclusion by studying mice, but in humans, too, there is a correlation between the ambient temperature before conception and the prevalence of brown fat. Together with colleagues at the University Hospital Zurich, the ETH scientists analyzed computed tomography images of 8,400 adult patients. They noted that people born between July and November (meaning they were conceived in the colder half of the year) have significantly more active brown adipose tissue than people born between January and June (who were conceived in the hotter half of the year).

To follow up on this correlation, the researchers conducted studies in mice. They kept the animals at either a moderate (23° Celsius) or a cool (8° Celsius) temperature and allowed them to mate. An analysis of the offspring showed that the temperature females were kept at before and after mating had no impact on levels of brown adipose tissue in their offspring, but this was not the case for males: the offspring of males kept in a cool environment for several days prior to mating had more active brown adipose tissue than those of males kept in a temperate environment. In addition, the offspring of males kept in cool conditions were better protected against excess weight - they gained less weight on a high-fat diet - and against metabolic disorders.

Epigenetic Changes in Sperm

Using in vitro fertilization and studies on sperm, the researchers were ultimately able to demonstrate that the information about the ambient temperature a father was kept at is passed on to his offspring via his sperm's epigenetic programming. This refers to changes made in the particular pattern of chemical markings (methylations) on the DNA.

It has been known for several years that certain environmental factors can modify the epigenetic pattern of sperm. What the scientists have now shown for the first time is that ambient temperature can also lead to epigenetic changes.

Brown fat cells burn energy to produce body heat, so mice with more brown adipose tissue are better at regulating their body temperature in low ambient temperatures. "Perhaps this protects them from icy cold, which might explain why this epigenetic mechanism has been selected for, in the course of evolution," says ETH Professor Wolfrum.

Temperatures at home and excess weight

The results that the ETH scientists obtained from their studies of mice and men agree with earlier observations that people in cold regions have particularly high levels of brown adipose tissue. "Until now, the assumption was that this had something to do with the temperatures people experienced during their lifetime," Wolfrum says, "but our observations suggest that temperatures prior to conception might also affect later levels of brown fat."

Wolfrum points out another correlation: Average indoor temperatures have increased in recent decades, at least in the United States, where research has been done on this topic. What's more, studies have shown that the temperature people experience at home correlates with how overweight they are. "Our work highlights a possible mechanism for this," Wolfrum says.

Does this mean couples trying for children should be advised to have the man go for a swim in a cold lake or even play about in the snow before having relations? "Before we can give that kind of advice, we need to study the correlation in people more closely," Wolfrum says, "but it is likely that the exposure to cold needs to persist over a longer period for it to have an effect on epigenetic programming. Taking a plunge in cold water or spending a short time lying on a block of ice probably won't be enough." The scientists are now planning a study that will compare the epigenetic programming of human sperm in summer and winter.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Universal Vaccination Wipes Out Hepatitis B in Alaskan Children

Universal Vaccination Wipes Out Hepatitis B in Alaskan Children

Hepatitis B, a serious liver infection is highly contagious and spreads rapidly among young children. The universal vaccination wiped out hepatitis B in U.S children.

Salmon Were More Prominent in Alaskan's Diets for 11,800 Years

Salmon Were More Prominent in Alaskan's Diets for 11,800 Years

The researchers collected samples from 17 prehistoric hearths along the Tanana River and analyzed stable isotopes and lipid residues to identify fish remains.

Colorectal Cancer Screening Made Easier With Stool DNA Testing in Alaska Native People

Colorectal Cancer Screening Made Easier With Stool DNA Testing in Alaska Native People

The stool DNA test is a noninvasive screening tool that identifies chemical changes in stool that signal the presence of cancer or precancerous polyps.

Marijuana Legalized in Alaska

Marijuana Legalized in Alaska

The use of marijuana has been legalized in Alaska, which became the third American state to legalize the drug after Colorado and Washington.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Zone Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Exercise To Gain Weight Weight Loss Program For Men Battle of the Bulge Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Quiz on Weight Loss 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes is the abnormal protrusion or sticking out of one or both eyeballs from the eye ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Magnesium oil benefits range from insomnia to blood pressure control. Learn how this oil can help ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...