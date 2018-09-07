medindia
Telemetry may be Used to Track Movements of Kissing Bugs

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 9, 2018 at 10:03 PM
The insects known as 'kissing bugs' that spread Chagas disease may be traced and tracked with the help of telemetry, a recent research finds.
Telemetry may be Used to Track Movements of Kissing Bugs

Kissing bugs, also known as triatomine bugs, are a group of bloodsucking insects, found in Latin America and the southern United States, that transmit the pathogen that causes Chagas disease in humans and animals. They typically move at night and hide during day, and uncovering their secretive movements could play a key role in reducing their impact as a disease vector.

"While studying kissing bugs in Texas, we have been perplexed regarding their movement behavior," says Gabriel Hamer, Ph.D., assistant professor of entomology at Texas A&M University and lead author on the study. During the bugs' adult dispersal season, for instance, Hamer's team has observed dozens of kissing bugs appear to synchronously emerge from natural habitat and arrive at homes. "Where are they coming from? How far are they traveling? Why are they dispersing? These observations and others provided the motivation to try to utilize a methodology to track wild kissing bugs and study movement."

Hamer and colleagues worked with three homeowners who have routinely found kissing bugs around their homes. The researchers searched out kissing bugs at night, captured them, and used superglue to attach a radio transmitter weighing just 0.2 grams to the back side of each bug's abdomen. They tagged and tracked 11 bugs in all, and they painted the transmitters with fluorescent paint to aid in re-discovery.

Returning in subsequent days and nights, Hamer's team was able to track 18 total movement events of the 11 bugs, ranging between one and 12 days later. The average distance moved, by walking only, was 12.5 feet, with a maximum of about 66 feet.

One particular bug the researchers tracked revealed just how elusive kissing bugs can be: It was initially captured near a dog kennel and was found the next day in a small slit where the top and bottom of the plastic kennel fit together. "This would have been a very difficult location to find without the use of radio telemetry," Hamer says. "The owner, who has historically lost several dogs to canine Chagas disease, regularly removes kissing bugs from inside and under the kennels, but any kissing bugs in the cryptic hiding location in the joint of the doghouse would have been missed."

Past studies have used radio transmitters to track beetles, bees, and other large insects--and much larger animals, of course--but never for arthropod disease vectors. The method is well suited to kissing bugs in part because they are a large blood-feeding insect and also because of the difficulty in using other mark-release-recapture methods, such as marking insects with paint.

"A challenge with kissing bugs is their population densities are typically low," Hamer says, "and given that the recapture rate would be expected to be very low (less than 5 percent), you would need to mark and release a lot of individuals in order to conduct a mark-release-recapture study."

The study marks an initial foray into tracking triatomines via radio telemetry, but it can open the door for more in-depth studies into kissing bugs' movements. Hamer says he is eager to continue this research and hopes other entomologists and vector-management researchers will take advantage of advances in radio telemetry to track behavior of kissing bugs and other insects.

"Kissing bug dispersal and movement behavior is fundamentally involved in the exposure of dogs and humans to the agent of Chagas disease. We hope that our research can continue to make advancements in our understanding of this kind of basic biology of the insect vector that will improve our ability to intervene and minimize Chagas disease," says Hamer.

Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

Chagas Disease

Chagas Disease

Chagas disease or American trypanosomiasis is a parasitic infection caused by Trypanosoma cruzi that is spread by the triatomine bug.

Yaws Disease

Yaws Disease

Yaws is a chronic infectious disease caused by a bacterium Treponema pallidum ssp. pertenue. that affects the skin, bones, cartilage and joints.

Trypanosomiasis

Trypanosomiasis

Sleeping sickness or Trypanosomiasis is a vector-borne parasitic disease which can trigger life threatening complications in the absence of treatment

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Vector-Borne Diseases

Vector-Borne Diseases

Vector-borne diseases are infectious diseases or illness transmitted through insects such as mosquitoes, sandflies, ticks, and bugs. Vectors can be either biological carriers or mechanical carriers.

