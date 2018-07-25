medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Honey Bees Hold Promise to Fight Cancer, Reduce Aging

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 25, 2018 at 10:17 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Magical royal bee jelly offers promise to fight cancer and acts as an anti-aging and cholesterol-lowering super supplement, said researchers.

Royal jelly also called "bee milk", looks like white snot. Besides water, it also contains a combination of proteins and sugars.
Honey Bees Hold Promise to Fight Cancer, Reduce Aging
Honey Bees Hold Promise to Fight Cancer, Reduce Aging

The findings showed this "queen magic" affects cell signalling and growth in cancer cells.

However, how this actually happens and its potential benefit to humans, has remained a mystery to scientists.

"The exact structure of the key protein in royal jelly remains unknown. But it is expected to act through the epidermal growth factor (or EGF) receptor -- the main pathway targeted by cancer therapeutics today," Daryl Klein, Assistant Professor at Yale University in Connecticut, US, said in a statement.

Klein's lab studies cell signalling, and how these signals can be "tuned" in different ways.

Using commercial jelly shipped from China, initial studies from Klein's lab have started to resolve the oligomer structure of MRJP-1 (major royal jelly protein).

However, the scientists found that resolution stalled around 11 Angstroms -- not enough to reveal the potential secrets hidden in the jelly.

They fear that the commercially available product may have been the limiting factor.

"We've bought commercial royal jelly, but it goes through a lot of handling -- freezing, thawing and re-freezing -- before it gets to us, which could affect the ultimate resolution we can see in this protein and how we can do functional tests on it," added Tongqing Li, post-doctoral associate at the varsity.

Researchers are now hoping to extract royal jelly from the university's campus to find out "how it modifies cell growth across different species, and how it might modify cancer cell signalling," Klein said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You

Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Foods to Lower Cholesterol and Heart Disease

Foods to Lower Cholesterol and Heart Disease

Heart diseases are the most common and threatening disease today. It has takes millions of lives all over the world each year and the death count is not going down. Here are tips to a healthy heart.

Quiz on Cancer

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Tracking Hive Dynamics With Radio Frequency ID Tags on Honey Bees

Tracking Hive Dynamics With Radio Frequency ID Tags on Honey Bees

Hundreds of individual honey bees were tracked for several weeks after scientists attached radio-frequency identification tags on them.

Honey: Health Benefits of the Golden Liquid

Honey: Health Benefits of the Golden Liquid

Honey is a low calorie diet which helps in fast weight loss and acts as a perfect skin and hair conditioner. Honey is the natural sugar with numerous benefits and has antibiotic, antiseptic properties.

More News on:

Honey: Health Benefits of the Golden Liquid 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...