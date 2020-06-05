by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 6, 2020 at 12:21 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Higher Alcohol Consumption Raises The Risk of Stroke and PAD
Excess alcohol consumption raises the risk of stroke and peripheral artery disease, according to new research published in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine, an American Heart Association journal.

While observational studies have consistently shown that heavy alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of certain cardiovascular diseases, they often use self-reported data and are unable to determine cause.

Researchers in this study used a different technique called Mendelian randomization that identifies genetic variants with a known association to potential risk factors to determine the potential degree of disease risk.


"Since genetic variants are determined at conception and cannot be affected by subsequent environmental factors, this technique allows us to better determine whether a risk factor -- in this case, heavy alcohol consumption -- is the cause of a disease, or if it is simply associated,"

said Susanna Larsson, Ph.D., senior researcher and associate professor of cardiovascular and nutritional epidemiology at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. "To our knowledge, this is the first Mendelian randomization study on alcohol consumption and several cardiovascular diseases."

Researchers analyzed the genetic data from several large-scale consortia and the UK Biobank, which follows the health and well-being of 500,000 United Kingdom residents. Results indicate that with higher alcohol consumption:

  • a three-fold increase of peripheral artery disease, a narrowing of arteries that results in reduced blood flow, usually to the legs;
  • a 27% increase in stroke incidence; and
  • some evidence for a positive association of coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation and aortic aneurysm.
  • "Higher alcohol consumption is a known cause of death and disability, yet it was previously unclear if alcohol consumption is also a cause of cardiovascular disease. Considering that many people consume alcohol regularly, it is important to disentangle any risks or benefits," Larsson said.


    • Researchers noted that this study suggested the mechanism by which higher consumption was associated with the risk of stroke and PAD may be blood pressure.

    According to a statement on dietary health, the American Heart Association believes that alcohol intake can be a component of a healthy diet if consumed in moderation (no more than one alcoholic drink per day for women and 2 alcohol drinks per day for men) and only by nonpregnant women and adults when there is no risk to existing health conditions, medication-alcohol interaction, or personal safety and work situations.

    One drink is equivalent to 12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol); 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol); or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits (40% alcohol).

    The study has some limitations. According to Dr. Larsson, the prevalence of heavy drinking in the UK Biobank was low, and it is unlikely that the burden of increased risk of cardiovascular disease is restricted to heavy drinkers alone.

    Also, the exact amount and frequency of alcohol consumed could not be quantified for this study. The researchers said the causal role of alcohol consumption on cardiovascular diseases other than stroke and peripheral artery disease requires further research.



    Source: Eurekalert

    Recommended Reading

    Hangover
    The downside of a fun night with alcohol, is a hangover, which is a result of dehydration that the alcohol produces. It can be overcome with these handy tips.
    READ MORE
    Alcohol and Driving
    Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.
    READ MORE
    Alcoholic Liver Disease
    Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
    READ MORE
    Alcoholism
    Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.
    READ MORE
    Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
    There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
    READ MORE
    Cannabis
    Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
    READ MORE
    Congenital Heart Disease
    Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
    READ MORE
    Drug Abuse
    The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
    READ MORE
    Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
    Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).
    READ MORE

    Most Popular on Medindia

    Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

    Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

    Blood Pressure Calculator

    Blood Pressure Calculator

    Sanatogen

    Sanatogen

    More News on:

    Alcoholic Liver DiseaseBell´s PalsyAlcoholismCannabisDrug AbuseDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseAlcohol and DrivingBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCongenital Heart Disease