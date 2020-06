Increased workload for nurses and lack of adequate staff were linked with a higher likelihood of multiple organ failure among patients, according to the study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing.



The levels of nursing workload and understaffing were at their worst on weekends.



The results emphasize the need to ensure that intensive care units are adequately staffed based on patient needs.



‘Higher authorities should make sure of recruiting adequate staff in intensive care units based on patient needs.’

"The burden for critical care services has risen exponentially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The consequences of increased nursing workload during COVID-19 remains uncertain and need to be investigated in this light," said corresponding author Miia Jansson, PhD, MHSc, RN, of the University of Oulu, in Finland.

