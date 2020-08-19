High Protein Diet Helps Protect Against Fatty Liver

‘The positive effect of the high-protein diet against fatty liver is mainly due to the fact that the uptake, storage and synthesis of fat is suppressed.’

Causes and consequences of a non-alcoholic fatty liverNon-alcoholic fatty liver disease is characterized by a build-up of fat in the liver and is often associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and lipid disorders. If left untreated, fatty liver can lead to cirrhosis with life-threatening consequences. The causes of the disease range from an unhealthy lifestyle - that is, eating too many high-fat, high-sugar foods and lack of exercise - to genetic components.Already in previous studies, the research team led by PD Dr. Olga Ramich and Professor Andreas Pfeiffer from the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke (DIfE) observed a positive effect of a high-protein diet on liver fat content.said Ramich, head of the research group Molecular Nutritional Medicine at DIfE.High-protein diet is more effective than low-protein dietFor the current study, the research team led by Ramich and Pfeiffer investigated how the protein content of food influences the amount of liver fat in obese people with a non-alcoholic fatty liver. For this, the 19 participants were to follow either a diet with a high or low protein content for three weeks. Subsequently, surgery to treat obesity (bariatric surgery) was carried out and liver samples were collected.The study participants in both groups lost a total of around five kilograms.said Andreas Pfeiffer, head of the Research Group Clinical Nutrition/DZD at DIfE and the Clinic for Endocrinology in the Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Campus Benjamin Franklin.Molecular fat absorption mechanismsThis is indicated by extensive genetic analyses of the liver samples that Professor Stephan Herzig and his team at Helmholtz Zentrum München conducted. According to these analyses, numerous genes that are responsible for the absorption, storage and synthesis of fat in the liver were less active after the high-protein diet than after the low-protein diet.Unexpected resultsIn addition, Olga Ramich's research group, together with the Department of Physiology of Energy Metabolism at DIfE, also investigated the functions of the mitochondria.said Department Head Professor Susanne Klaus.The researchers were also surprised that the serum levels of Fibroblast Growth Factor 21 (FGF21) were lower after the high-protein diet which reduced liver fat than after the low-protein diet.said Ramich. Furthermore, autophagy activity was lower in liver tissue after the high-protein diet compared to the low-protein diet.As a next step, Ramich and Pfeiffer intend to follow up their findings about the mechanisms involved and thus gain new insights into the mode of action of targeted dietary intervention strategies.Source: Eurekalert