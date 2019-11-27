medindia

High Levels of Screen Use Linked to Symptoms of Anxiety in Teens

by Iswarya on  November 27, 2019 at 1:08 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Higher frequency of social media use, television viewing, and computer use predict more severe symptoms of anxiety, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry.
High Levels of Screen Use Linked to Symptoms of Anxiety in Teens
High Levels of Screen Use Linked to Symptoms of Anxiety in Teens

Over and above a potential common vulnerability to both sets of behaviors, the study demonstrates that if a teen experienced an increase in their social media use, television viewing and computer use in a given year which surpassed their overall average level of use, then his or her anxiety symptoms also increased in that same year. Furthermore, when adolescents decreased their social media use, television viewing, and computer use, their symptoms of anxiety became less severe. Thus, no lasting effects were found.

Show Full Article


These are interesting findings considering another recent publication by the same authors, reporting associations of social media use and television viewing on symptoms of depression, but not computer use. Thus, it appears that computer use is uniquely associated to increases in anxiety, potentially in relation to using the computer for homework activities, but this needs further research, explains the study's lead author, Elroy Boers, a post-doctoral researcher at UdeM's Department of Psychiatry.

This study could have important implications for how youth and families choose to regulate digital screen time in order to prevent and reduce symptoms of anxiety. The study findings indicate social media use, television viewing, and computer use are predictors of anxiety in adolescence. While our results are based on observational research design, the nature of the statistical approach that we used to test possible causal effects robustly controlled for any potential common underlying vulnerability to high levels of screen time and anxiety.

Nevertheless, more research is needed, including research that includes experimental designs, to confirm that it is exposure to social media, television, and computer use that is causing elevated rates of anxiety in young people," said Dr. Patricia Conrod, senior author and Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Montreal, and CHU Ste Justine.

Screen time and anxiety

Dr. Conrod's team followed almost four thousand Canadian teenagers from ages 12 to 16 who were part of the Co-Venture Trial. Each year of high school, teens were asked to self-report time spent in front of digital screens and specified amount of time spent engaging in four different types of screen time activities (social media, television, video gaming and computer use).

Moreover, the teenagers completed self-reported questionnaires on various anxiety symptoms at ages 12 to 16. Then, after data collection, state-of-the-art statistical analyses were performed to assess the between-person, with-person, and lagged-within person associations between screen time and anxiety in adolescence. These analyses augment standard analyses by modeling the year-to-year changes of both sets of problems, thus, taking into account possible common vulnerability and possible natural developmental changes in each set of behaviors or symptoms.

"These findings suggest that one way to help teens manage anxiety could be to help them limit the amount of time they spend in front screens," said Conrod. Conrod and her colleagues hope that this study helps guide the design of new intervention strategies for at-risk youth before anxiety symptoms become clinically significant.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Anxiety Attack

Anxiety attacks, also called panic attacks, can spoil your life. Get your life back by understanding what causes anxiety attack and how to cope with it.

Being a 'Couch Potato' can be linked to Increased Anxiety Risk

Sitting at a place continuously with no physical activity is a major risk factor for developing anxiety. Know more about its effects and treatments.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Generalized anxiety disorder refers to excessive and irrational worries about daily activities and events, that persist for a minimum period of six months.

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Placebo Effects: Rare Insights

Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.

Xenophobia

Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.

More News on:

Anxiety DisorderAgoraphobiaAsperger´s SyndromeStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineHyperventilationBereavementPost Traumatic Stress DisorderXenophobiaTourette SyndromePlacebo Effects: Rare Insights

What's New on Medindia

Metabolic Syndrome: Reversing the Syndrome can Cut Down Heart Disease Risk

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive