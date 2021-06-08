by Shravanthi Vikram on  August 6, 2021 at 7:54 AM Senior Health News
High Fall Risk Among Older Adults During COVID
The present pandemic (Covid-19) has increased the fall risk among older adults who are aged between 50 and 80, says a poll conducted by the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation at the University of Michigan.

The survey says about 25% of older adults experienced falls due to decrease in physical activity, mobility, and conditioning. The fall was higher among older adults, blacks, and women who experienced loneliness.

"Many older adults fall each year, and the pandemic was no exception. Many falls result in at least a minor injury in this age group, and a third requires medical attention," says Geoffrey Hoffman- assistant professor in the U-M School of Nursing.


What increases the risk of fall?
About 37% of the adults said that during the pandemic physical activity like walking and standing had reduced. This had caused reduction of muscle flexibility, endurance, and strength.

According to Preeti Malani (physician at Michigan Medicine infectious disease physician also trained in geriatrics)along with reduced physical activity lack of companionship and loneliness had also increased the risk of falling.

She also says that "As life gets closer to normal, especially for the large percentage of older adults who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health care providers and loved ones should encourage more interactions that involve safe physical activity."

The survey said that during the pandemic, the elders who experienced fall injury did not receive prompt treatment and medical care. The elders should seek rehabilitation and other care in order to reduce the risk of any other issues.

"Falls are a significant health and safety concern for older adults," said Alison Bryant, Ph.D., senior vice president of research for AARP. "Thankfully, there are many ways you can reduce your risk of falling, including simple home modifications like using brighter lightbulbs, removing throw rugs and making sure electrical cords are tucked out of the way."

Major fall related injuries among elders can be reduced by increasing social interaction and conjunction.

