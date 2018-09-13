medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

High Dose Folic Acid Does Not Prevent Pre-eclampsia in High Risk Women, Finds Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 13, 2018 at 1:22 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Extra folic acid taken beyond first trimester of pregnancy doesn't prevent pre-eclampsia, revealed study published in The BMJ.
High Dose Folic Acid Does Not Prevent Pre-eclampsia in High Risk Women, Finds Study
High Dose Folic Acid Does Not Prevent Pre-eclampsia in High Risk Women, Finds Study

Pre-eclampsia is a serious condition where abnormally high blood pressure and other complications develop during pregnancy. It affects about 3-5% of pregnancies and is dangerous for both mother and child.

Previous observational studies have shown a potential protective effect, but findings have been inconsistent, and there is currently no clear guidance for the use of high dose folic acid to prevent pre-eclampsia in women with risk factors for the condition.

So an international research team decided to conduct a randomised trial - the Folic Acid Clinical Trial (FACT) - to evaluate the effect of high dose folic acid supplementation beyond the first trimester of pregnancy on the risk of developing pre-eclampsia among pregnant women already at high risk for this condition.

They included 2,301 pregnant women who were between 8 and 16 weeks' pregnant at the start of the study and had at least one risk factor for pre-eclampsia (existing high blood pressure, pre-pregnancy diabetes, twin pregnancy, pre-eclampsia in a previous pregnancy, or a body mass index of 35 or more).

Women were randomised to receive either daily high dose (4 mg) folic acid or placebo in addition to up to 1.1mg of folic acid throughout pregnancy.

Information on personal characteristics and medical history was recorded and participants had a total of four follow-up visits during the study period.

After taking account of factors that could have affected the results, they found that pre-eclampsia occurred in 169 out of 1,144 (14.8%) women in the folic acid group and 156 out of 1,157 (13.5%) in the placebo group. There was no evidence of differences between the groups for any other adverse outcomes.

And they suggest that "high dose recommendation should now cease, and the search for an effective and acceptable strategy to prevent pre-eclampsia must continue."

In a linked editorial, Professor Lucy Chappell and colleagues stress that the lack of benefit reported in this trial "must not detract in any way from the importance of folic acid supplements for the prevention of neural tube defects."

However, they say these findings "are another disappointment in the long search for a more effective measure to prevent pre-eclampsia" and they call for continued efforts towards a global reduction in pre-eclampsia related deaths.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Pre Eclampsia

Pre Eclampsia

In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy.

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Novel Screening Tool for Preeclampsia More Precise Than Current Method

Novel Screening Tool for Preeclampsia More Precise Than Current Method

The performance of screening for preeclampsia as currently recommended by NICE guidelines is poor and compliance with these guidelines is low. The performance of screening is substantially improved by a method combining maternal factors with ...

Folic Acid During Pregnancy Reduces Autism Risk in Children

Folic Acid During Pregnancy Reduces Autism Risk in Children

Folate plays a significant role in DNA methylation and during periods of rapid growth. Mothers who take folic acid can reduce the risk of autism in children.

Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit

Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit

Cantaloupes (muskmelons) are available almost all the year round so dont miss out on the health benefits of this unsung hero among fruits.

Eclampsia

Eclampsia

Eclampsia is convulsions during pregnancy that are not related to a pre-existing brain condition.

HELLP Syndrome

HELLP Syndrome

HELLP syndrome is a rare but serious complication that affects pregnant women. If detected on time, it can be treated to prevent harm to the mother and the baby.

Myelomeningocele

Myelomeningocele

Low folate levels during pregnancy increase risk of the condition. It is a birth disorder and a severe form of spina bifida where the backbone and spinal canal do not close before birth.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.

More News on:

Eclampsia Pre Eclampsia Pregnancy and Complications Myelomeningocele Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit HELLP Syndrome Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

Learn anxiety management techniques and natural ways to fight anxiety that will help you cope with ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive