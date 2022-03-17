About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

High Blood Fat Levels Give Second Chance to Stroke

by Dr Jayashree on March 17, 2022 at 9:56 PM
Font : A-A+

High Blood Fat Levels Give Second Chance to Stroke

People who had a stroke earlier due to clogging of brain blood vessels with increased levels of triglyceride, a type of fat in the blood may have a high chance of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, according to new research published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Atherothrombotic stroke is the most common form of stroke that occurs when a blood clot forms on a plaque within a blood vessel in the brain and blocks blood flow to that part of the brain.

Advertisement


Elevated triglyceride levels are also known to contribute to hardening of the arteries and increased risk of heart attack, heart disease, and stroke.

"Our study suggests that for people who had an atherothrombotic stroke, having elevated levels of triglycerides in their blood is a risk factor for having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems in the future, and we found that to be true even if the person is on statin therapy," said study author Takao Hoshino, MD, of the Tokyo Women's Medical University in Japan.
Advertisement

The new study looked at 870 people who had a stroke or transient ischemic attack. Their average age was 70. Of those, 217, or 25%, had elevated triglyceride levels, defined as fasting triglycerides levels 150 milligrams per deciliter or higher.

Researchers followed up with the participants one year later to find out if there was an association between high triglyceride levels and having another stroke, acute coronary syndrome, which is any condition caused by a sudden reduction of blood flow to the heart, or death due to vascular causes.

After adjusting for factors like cholesterol level and statin use, researchers found that people who had another stroke after an atherothrombotic stroke had elevated levels of triglycerides.

For acute coronary syndrome, one out of 114 people, or 0.9%, with normal triglyceride levels developed the heart condition one year after an atherothrombotic stroke, compared to five out of 60, or 8%, of those with elevated levels.

However, the study did not find an association between higher triglyceride levels and future cardiovascular problems in people who had a different type of stroke called a cardioembolic stroke.

Statin therapy is still an effective treatment for people with high triglyceride levels, but our study highlights how important it is to look at all the tools a person can use to lower their triglycerides, including diet modifications, exercise, and taking omega-3 fatty acids.

More research is needed, but for people who have had an atherothrombotic stroke, triglyceride levels may emerge as a key target for preventing future strokes and other cardiovascular problems.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cholesterol Thalassemia Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Stroke Facts Liposuction 

Recommended Reading
Brain Hemorrhage
Brain Hemorrhage
Brain hemorrhage or intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) is a type of stroke due to bleeding into the ......
Stroke
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to .....
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
A new study suggests that grapes decrease cholesterol, a fat-like substance that can clog blood ......
Can Drinking Coffee or Tea Lower Risk of Stroke and Dementia?
Can Drinking Coffee or Tea Lower Risk of Stroke and Dementia?
Coffee and tea when consumed moderately can be protective against stroke, dementia and post-stroke ....
Cholesterol
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning....
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is im...
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”....
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)