Herbal Medicines can Support Your Newborn's Digestive System: Expert

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 29, 2019 at 1:15 PM Alternative Medicine News
Herbal medicines can do wonders to baby's digestive health, suggests an expert.

Medicines with natural ingredients like Dill Oil, Guduchi, and Amalaki help regularise bowel movements and control digestive disturbances in babies, an expert has said.
"The initial three years of life are the most crucial for a baby's growth and development, and the digestive system plays an important role. Healthy digestion supports healthy growth in babies and is vital for their overall well-being," said Rajesh Kumawat, Head, Medical Services and Clinical Development, the Himalaya Drug Company.

To relieve the baby's digestive discomfort, the parents must ensure that the baby is fed in small quantities at frequent intervals and include enough liquids, he said. This will help to digest the food.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Five Herbs for a Healthy Digestive System

Several medicinal herbs and natural ingredients such as ginger, fennel seeds, black Pepper, triphala, conch shell, which are part of Indian cuisine can help in managing digestive problems the natural way.

Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues

Traditional Ayurvedic literature emphasizes the importance of good digestion. Good digestion is preferred over good food for long and healthy life. Some people have excellent digestion and can easily digest whatever they eat, while some people have ...

Home Remedies for Upset Stomach / Tummies

Home remedies offer you natural method to treat an upset stomach effectively.

World Digestive Health Day

World Digestive Health Day is observed annually on 29th May around the world with the primary aim to raise awareness on prevention, diagnosis, management, and treatment of digestive disorders or diseases. The theme for this year 2019 is 'Early ...

Acai Berry - Does It Really Work?

Although acai berry is a nutritious food, it is the hype that is wrongly making it a magic fruit.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Home Grown Herbs for Holistic Nutrition

Creating a little kitchen garden at home is an immensely fulfilling way to incorporate healing herbs bundled with protective nutrients in the daily diets.

Saint Johns Wort

Saint John''s Wort is a medicinal herb. It has been used for centuries to treat depression.

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.

