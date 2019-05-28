medindia
World Digestive Health Day

World Digestive Health Day

Written by Iswarya
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 28, 2019 at 4:04 PM
Highlights:
  • World Digestive Health Day is observed annually on 29th May 
  • The main aim of the campaign is to raise public awareness on the prevention and treatment of common digestive disorders
  • The theme for 2019 is 'Early Diagnosis and Treatment of GI Cancer'
World Digestive Health Day is observed every year on 29th& May around the world with the primary aim to raise awareness on prevention, diagnosis, management, and treatment of digestive disorder among medical professionals and the lay public.
World Digestive Health Day

World Digestive Health Day's theme for the year 2019 is 'Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancer.'

Aim of the Campaign

The principal goal of the campaign is to:
  • Promote multidisciplinary and personalized treatment for digestive cancers to achieve better clinical outcomes
  • Inform medical professionals, patients, and the lay public about the latest clinical research on the early diagnosis, and treatment of digestive cancer
  • Educate by turning research into clinical practice to inform physicians, allied health professionals, pharmacists, healthcare payers, and the public of the causes, risk factors, and treatment of digestive cancers

History of World Digestive Health Day

World Digestive Health Day (WDHD) was initiated in 2004 to mark the 45th anniversary of the creation of the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO) and was first held in 2005. The organization has more than 100 member societies and 50,000 individual members all around the world.

Member organizations and individual members of the WGO encourages events and activities dedicated to the current year's theme. These events include meetings, conferences, congresses, symposiums, meetings, seminars, panel discussions, media campaigns, awareness camps.

Facts and Statistics on Gastrointestinal Cancer

  • Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer or stomach cancer is still one of the most common types of cancer and one of the top causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide
  • According to the American Cancer Society, about 27,510 new cases of stomach cancer will be diagnosed in 2019
  • Stomach cancer is more common in underdeveloped countries
  • Men are more than twice likely to develop stomach cancer
  • Around 60 percent of people who are diagnosed with stomach cancer are older than age 64

Steps to Prevent Gastrointestinal Cancer

1. Pile on the Fresh and Healthy Produce

Eat a lot of fresh fruits and veggies to lower your chance of getting stomach cancer. As fruits and vegetables are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals, they can help protect your body against cancer.

2. Cut Down on Smoked Foods

Avoid eating smoked, pickled, and salted foods as they can hurt the lining of your stomach due to a large number of preservatives added and can make you more likely to get stomach cancer.

3. Kick Your Bad Habits

Smoking and consuming alcohol puts you at risk for many kinds of cancers, including stomach cancer. Hence, limit the amount of liquor you drink and do not use tobacco products.

4. Get Moving

Exercise is a daily habit that pays off from head to toe. Being fit and active can reduce your risk for many different types of cancers and other health problems.

5. Maintain a Healthy Weight 

People who are overweight are twice likely to get stomach cancer. So, make sure your weight is within a healthy range to avoid the risk.

Although stomach cancer is a major health burden worldwide, prevention is the most promising strategy to control the disease. So, let's come together on this World Digestive Health Day (WDHD) to raise awareness on early diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer.

References :
  1. World Digestive Health Day (WDHD) - (http://www.worldgastroenterology.org/wgo-foundation/wdhd)

Source: Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

