World Digestive Health Day

Aim of the Campaign

Promote multidisciplinary and personalized treatment for digestive cancers to achieve better clinical outcomes

Inform medical professionals, patients, and the lay public about the latest clinical research on the early diagnosis, and treatment of digestive cancer

Educate by turning research into clinical practice to inform physicians, allied health professionals, pharmacists, healthcare payers, and the public of the causes, risk factors, and treatment of digestive cancers

History of World Digestive Health Day

‘World Digestive Health Day focuses on one particular digestive or liver disorder every year and aims to put a perspective on several aspects related to the focus, including prevention, prevalence, diagnosis, management, and treatment of the disease. The theme for this year 2019 is 'Early Diagnosis and Treatment of GI Cancer.'’

Facts and Statistics on Gastrointestinal Cancer

Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer or stomach cancer is still one of the most common types of cancer and one of the top causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide

According to the American Cancer Society, about 27,510 new cases of stomach cancer will be diagnosed in 2019

Stomach cancer is more common in underdeveloped countries

Men are more than twice likely to develop stomach cancer

Around 60 percent of people who are diagnosed with stomach cancer are older than age 64

Steps to Prevent Gastrointestinal Cancer

World Digestive Health Day (WDHD) - (http://www.worldgastroenterology.org/wgo-foundation/wdhd)

