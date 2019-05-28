Highlights:
- World Digestive
Health Day is observed annually on 29th May
- The main
aim of the campaign is to raise public awareness on the
prevention and treatment of common digestive disorders
- The theme for
2019 is 'Early Diagnosis and Treatment of GI Cancer'
World
Digestive Health Day is observed every year on 29th& May around the
world with the primary aim to raise awareness on prevention, diagnosis,
management, and treatment of digestive disorder among medical professionals and
the lay public.
World
Digestive Health Day's theme for the year 2019 is 'Early Diagnosis and
Treatment of Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancer.'
Aim of the
Campaign
The principal
goal of the campaign is to:
- Promote
multidisciplinary and personalized treatment for digestive cancers to
achieve better clinical outcomes
- Inform medical
professionals, patients, and the lay public about the latest clinical
research on the early diagnosis, and treatment of digestive cancer
- Educate by
turning research into clinical practice to inform physicians, allied
health professionals, pharmacists, healthcare payers, and the public of
the causes, risk factors, and treatment of digestive cancers
History of
World Digestive Health Day
World
Digestive Health Day (WDHD) was initiated in 2004 to mark the 45th anniversary
of the creation of the World Gastroenterology Organization
(WGO) and was first held in 2005. The organization has more than 100 member
societies and 50,000 individual members all around the world.
‘World Digestive Health Day focuses on one particular digestive or liver disorder every year and aims to put a perspective on several aspects related to the focus, including prevention, prevalence, diagnosis, management, and treatment of the disease. The theme for this year 2019 is 'Early Diagnosis and Treatment of GI Cancer.'’
Member
organizations and individual members of the WGO encourages events and
activities dedicated to the current year's theme. These events include
meetings, conferences, congresses, symposiums, meetings, seminars, panel
discussions, media campaigns, awareness camps.
Facts and
Statistics on Gastrointestinal Cancer
- Gastrointestinal
(GI) cancer or stomach cancer is still one of the most
common types of cancer and one of the top causes of cancer-related deaths
worldwide
- According to the
American Cancer Society, about 27,510 new cases of stomach cancer will
be diagnosed in 2019
- Stomach cancer is
more common in underdeveloped countries
- Men are more than
twice likely to develop stomach cancer
- Around 60
percent of people who are diagnosed with stomach cancer
are older than age 64
Steps to
Prevent Gastrointestinal Cancer
1. Pile on the
Fresh and Healthy Produce
Eat a lot
of fresh fruits and veggies to lower your chance of getting stomach
cancer. As fruits and vegetables are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals,
antioxidants, and phytochemicals, they can help protect your body
against cancer.
2. Cut Down on
Smoked Foods
Avoid eating
smoked, pickled, and salted foods as they can hurt the lining of
your stomach due to a large number of preservatives added and can make you
more likely to get stomach cancer.
3. Kick Your Bad Habits
Smoking and consuming alcohol puts
you at risk for many kinds of cancers, including stomach cancer. Hence, limit
the amount of liquor you drink and do not use tobacco products
.
4. Get Moving
Exercise is
a daily habit that pays off from head to toe. Being fit and active can reduce
your risk for many different types of cancers and other health problems.
5. Maintain a Healthy
Weight
People who
are overweight are twice likely to get stomach cancer. So, make
sure your weight is within a healthy range
to avoid the risk.
Although
stomach cancer is a major health burden worldwide, prevention is the most
promising strategy to control the disease. So, let's come together
on this
World
Digestive Health Day (WDHD) to raise awareness on early diagnosis
and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer. References :
- World Digestive Health Day (WDHD) - (http://www.worldgastroenterology.org/wgo-foundation/wdhd)
Source: Medindia