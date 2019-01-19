medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Hep C Infection can be Treated in Liver Cancer Patients

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 19, 2019 at 2:14 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Many previous studies have claimed that people infected with hepatitis C treated with antiviral drugs have increased risk of liver cancer recurrence. However, recent research studied the patients� records who were treated for liver cancer across 31 medical centers. Patients who were and were not given direct-acting antivirals had no significant difference in the recurrence of liver cancer among them.
Hep C Infection can be Treated in Liver Cancer Patients
Hep C Infection can be Treated in Liver Cancer Patients

Similarly, the study found no difference in the aggressiveness of the cancer in those patients who did experience a recurrence.

"Our study was inspired by a single-center study from Spanish investigators in 2016. That study gained a lot of press and sparked fear about treating liver cancer patients for their hepatitis C," said Dr. Amit Singal, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Medical Director of the Liver Tumor Program. "Based on these new data, providers can feel reassured that it is safe to treat hepatitis C in these patients and allow them to receive the known benefits of hepatitis C therapy."

Some 3.2 million individuals in the U.S., the large majority of them baby boomers, have chronic hepatitis C infection. Many of these individuals struggle with inflammation of the liver and impaired liver function, as well as cirrhosis, or scarring of liver tissue. Since 2013, effective antiviral drugs have been available to treat hepatitis C infection.

Chronic hepatitis C infection is also one of the leading causes of liver cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of all individuals with liver cancer have underlying chronic hepatitis C infection.

The rate of new cases of liver cancer has been rising steadily in recent decades, and the state of Texas has one of the highest rates of occurrence in the country.

When liver cancer is diagnosed early, it can be effectively treated with surgery, ablation, or radiation therapy. Sometimes liver cancer patients have their tumor successfully removed, but the underlying chronic hepatitis C infection remains and continues to impair liver function further.

In this study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, 42 percent of liver cancer survivors who were treated with direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) experienced a recurrence of their cancer, compared with 59 percent of patients who were not treated with antivirals.

"Our results suggest that use of DAA therapies is safe and potentially beneficial in hepatitis C-infected patients with a history of liver cancer," said Dr. Singal, who holds the David Bruton, Jr. Professorship in Clinical Cancer Research and is Clinical Chief of Hepatology.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Liver Cancer

Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

New Treatments for Hepatitis C

Until very recently, infection with the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) had been very difficult to treat, but new treatments now result in curing the disease in up to 90% of cases.

Radiofrequency Ablation for Liver Cancer Tumors

All you need to know on Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) therapy for liver cancer including treatment, risk factors, side effects and more.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Neonatal Jaundice

Yellow colouring of skin in newborns, a condition called Neonatal jaundice. , Neonatal jaundice is caused by presence of excessive serum bilirubin.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Neonatal Jaundice Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

What's New on Medindia

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

Health Benefits of Lychee

HER2 Positive Breast Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive