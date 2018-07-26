World's first IVF baby (born via in vitro fertilization), Louise Brown was born on 25 July 1978 and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the happy achievement, Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic India, recently celebrated the the joy of parenthood with all couples who have conceived through IVF .

Helping Couples to Parenthood: Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic India Celebrates 40 Years of IVF

‘IVF (in vitro fertilization) is taking couples into parenthood making dreams come true for couples struggling with fertility issues. Louise Brown, world's first test tube baby is now an ambassador of hope to millions of couples throughout the world struggling with infertility.’

The pioneering work of Bourn Hall founders, Robert Edwards and Patrick Steptoe made it possible for innumerable couples struggling with fertility issues all over the world step into parenthood.Dr. David Robertson, Group Medical Director, affiliated with the inventors of IVF, Bourn Hall, UK, commented: "We are extremely happy to have helped so many couples to parenthood. Since 1978, 'Bourn Hall' has become synonymous with IVF and most of what is today the standard treatment protocol for IVF procedures, has been pioneered and established by Bourn Hall. Our greatest reward however is to see how couples evolve to happy families - and having been able to support and help them.""Our most important message today goes out to all those who struggle with fertility issues", said Hoda Abou-Jamra, Group CEO, Bourn Hall International. "You have choices and options to overcome these issues and it is our mission to educate, inform and offer you the right fertility choice for your health, your family and your life."Mention of an ideal family immediately brings to mind a large, bustling household full of children, parents, grandparents and an extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. This stereotype is becoming not-so-realistic these days due to falling fertility rates which is making it harder for couples everywhere in the world to conceive at all, let alone grow large families. Fertility issues have cropped up in India too. It is estimated that 1 in every 4 couples in India is struggling with infertility issues and needs treatment.Louise Brown, is now an ambassador of hope to millions of couples throughout the world struggling with infertility and has sent a personal video message to Bourn Hall Fertility Centre thanking all who work hard to make parenthood an option for couples.Source: Medindia