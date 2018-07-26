medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Target May Help in Drug Discovery for Chronic Inflammatory Diseases

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 26, 2018 at 5:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly identified target may pave the way in discovering new treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature.
New Target May Help in Drug Discovery for Chronic Inflammatory Diseases
New Target May Help in Drug Discovery for Chronic Inflammatory Diseases

Inflammation is part of the body's natural healing process. But when it becomes chronic, inflammation can lead to cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and other conditions. Inflammasomes -- protein-based molecular machines -- trigger inflammation in response to different signals generated by cell stress, tissue injury or infectious organisms.

In a study, University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers identified a signaling pathway that activates the NLRP3 inflammasome implicated in several severe chronic inflammatory disorders.

"It has been obvious for some time that, when available, drugs that turn off the NLRP3 inflammasome, but not other inflammasomes, will be very useful for treating a variety of inflammatory disorders, from osteoarthritis to Alzheimer's disease and cancer," said Zhenyu Zhong, PhD, first author and UC San Diego School of Medicine postdoctoral researcher.

"Until now, it was not clearly understood how environmental stress and tissue injury activate the NLRP3 inflammasome and, without such knowledge, it was impossible to rationally design specific inhibitors of the NLRP3 inflammasome."

Interleukin 1β (IL-1β) is an inflammatory cytokine or hormone responsible for beneficial and adverse effects of inflammation. Normally, IL-1β is produced in very low amounts, but in response to injury, environmental stress, infection or chronic inflammation, production of IL-1β is highly increased.

Production and secretion of IL-1β are regulated by inflammasomes. In addition to an enzyme called caspase-1, inflammasomes contain sensor proteins that respond to different signals generated by cell stress, tissue injury or infectious organisms. One of the most important and versatile sensors is NLRP3, which is responsible for inflammasome activation and IL-1β production in response to tissue injury or different microparticles, including asbestos and silica dust. NLRP3 activators include microcrystals of cholesterol or uric acid, which trigger the inflammation associated with atherosclerosis or gout, respectively.

Working with Michael Karin, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Pharmacology and Pathology, Zhong and colleagues describe the critical role that the enzyme cytosine monophosphate kinase 2 (CMPK2) plays in the activation of NLRP3 and IL-1β production and subsequently in chronic inflammatory disorders. CMPK2 belongs to a family of enzymes called nucleotide kinases, some of whose members have already been successfully targeted by the pharmaceutical industry.

"I predict that specific inhibitors of CMPK2 can be easily and rapidly developed," said Karin, senior author. "Once available, such compounds may provide us with new treatments for many diverse untreatable and common illnesses, including osteoarthritis, Alzheimer's disease, and lung cancer."

According to Karin, in gout and osteoarthritis, CMPK2 inhibitors might reduce inflammation, pain and tissue damage. In Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, they may slow progression and loss of cognitive function.

A recent, unaffiliated trial showed that administering an antibody targeting IL-1β reduces the likelihood of a second cardiac infarction in patients who already have undergone one heart attack. Further analysis of the data found that it had an even greater positive effect in patients with lung cancer, Karin said.

"Unlike IL-1β antibody, which blocks IL-1β that is produced in response to bacterial infections, the CMPK2 inhibitor will only prevent IL-1β induction in response to tissue injury or microparticles," said Karin.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials

Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future

Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future

Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Clinical Trials Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib - Drug Information

Ivosidenib tablets are used to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood ...

 Shared Psychosis Disorder

Shared Psychosis Disorder

Shared psychosis or 'folie à deux' is a rare mental illness where an otherwise normal person ...

 Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival hyperplasia is an excessive growth of the gum tissue. Gingival enlargement or gum disease ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...