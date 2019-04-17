medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Heavy Cannabis Users May Need Higher Dosage for Sedation

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 17, 2019 at 11:03 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Heavy pot smokers may require a higher dosage for sedation, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.
Heavy Cannabis Users May Need Higher Dosage for Sedation
Heavy Cannabis Users May Need Higher Dosage for Sedation

People who regularly use cannabis may require more than two times the usual level of sedation when undergoing medical procedures, warns a new study.

"Some of the sedative medications have dose-dependent side effects, meaning the higher the dose, the greater the likelihood for problems," said lead researcher Mark Twardowski from Western Medical Associates in Colorado, US.

"That becomes particularly dangerous when the suppressed respiratory function is a known side effect," Twardowski added.

For the study, the researchers in Colorado examined the medical records of 250 patients who received endoscopic procedures after 2012, when the state legalized recreational cannabis.

Patients who smoked or ingested cannabis on a daily or weekly basis required 14 percent more fentanyl, 20 percent more midazolam, and 220 percent more propofol to achieve optimum sedation for routine procedures, including colonoscopy, showed the findings.

"Cannabis has some metabolic effects we don't understand, and patients need to know that their cannabis use might make other medications less effective. We're seeing some problematic trends anecdotally, and there is virtually no formal data to provide a sense of scale or suggest any evidence-based protocols," Twardowski said.

Cannabis use in the United States increased 43 percent between 2007 and 2015. An estimated 13.5 percent of the adult population used cannabis during this period, with the greatest increase recorded among people 26 and older, according to the study.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

Daily Cannabis Use Higher Among People With Serious Psychological Distress

It is essential to consider potential consequences of daily cannabis use for those with mental health vulnerabilities like SPD.

Is Hypnosedation a Better Alternative to General Anesthesia?

Hypnosedation may be an effective alternative to general anesthesia for various surgeries, suggests new study.

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Marijuana 

What's New on Medindia

Polysomnography

Healthy Treats for Last-Minute Party Guests

Fecal Transplants Help Reduce Autism Symptoms by Half
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive