Daily Cannabis Use Higher Among People With Serious Psychological Distress

by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 5, 2019 at 1:38 PM Mental Health News
Daily cannabis use raised significantly among patients with and without past-month serious psychological distress (SPD) from 2008 to 2016, and the usage among those with SPD was about three times(8%) higher compared to those without SPD (2.7%) in 2016, according to research at Columbia Mailman School and CUNY. The findings were published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.
"Our research found that persons with SPD reported higher daily cannabis prevalence each study year," said senior author Renee Goodwin, PhD, Department of Epidemiology. "Therefore, it is important to consider potential consequences of this increased use for those with mental health vulnerabilities."

Data were drawn from adults age 18 and older in the 2008-2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a sample of 356,413 and measured by the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale.

Non-Hispanic Black respondents were the only demographic group where daily cannabis use did not significantly differ among persons with and without SPD.

"With the rapid legalization of medicinal and recreational use of cannabis in the U.S. and liberalization of social norms, more research is needed to understand the impact of these changes on vulnerable groups," said Goodwin. "A better understanding of whether some subgroups need tailored clinical efforts to reduce (daily and/or heavy) cannabis use, especially among those with SPD, will also provide a clearer picture of what is needed next."

Andrea Weinberger, Albert Einstein College of Medicine was first author.



Source: Eurekalert

