About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Heat-related Illnesses Risk Among Marching Students

by Dr Jayashree on September 18, 2021 at 10:38 PM

Heat-related Illnesses Risk Among Marching Students
Various guidelines for heat-related illnesses exist to help coaches and trainers for keeping their students safe, but students in marching bands are still at risk.

"You read all these stories in newspapers about marching band members experiencing heat-related illnesses, but no one's pulled together a comprehensive study of how often those illnesses occur, what the affected students were doing," said Andrew Grundstein, a professor at the University of Georgia's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.
Advertisement


There are no national standards for keeping marching band members safe like there are for other active populations.

To fill this gap, a study published in the International Journal of Biometeorologyanalyzed news reports of band members suffering heat-related illnesses from 1990 to 2020 and found almost 400 band students who overexerted themselves and became ill due to heat exposure.
Advertisement

About half of these students were treated on-site and did not require hospitalization, but 44% wound up in the hospital for treatment before being released the same day. The others suffered from heatstroke, requiring more than just one day in the hospital.

Most of the 34 events that caused the heat illnesses were high school-level rehearsals, parades, and competitions, including one band event that drew over 30 different bands from Indiana and resulted in 35 heat-caused illnesses.

The study relied on data from news reports so the number of total cases is likely an underestimate.

Students, schools, and organizations can be protected by implementing similar guidelines to those used in the sports world.

Giving students more breaks, encouraging them to drink water throughout practice to stay hydrated, and letting them wear lighter-weight clothing for practices can make a big difference.

A process of gradually increasing the number of times students practice outdoors over several days is called acclimatization. This process can allow their bodies to adjust to prevailing heat conditions.

This study raises awareness about heat-related problems in students so that school officials can come up with better safety policies to prepare for the future.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Saliva can Detect Early Indications of Age-related Diseases
Sattvik: World's First Certification for Vegetarian Food Lau... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Heat Stroke
Heat Stroke
Heat stroke is caused when body temperature or hyperthermia exceeds 40.6°C or 105.1°F. Heat stroke ...
A-Z Summer Safety Tips for Children
A-Z Summer Safety Tips for Children
Summer means having fun in the sun, beach outings, pool parties and outdoor adventures like hiking, ...
Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat
Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat
Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close