medindia

Heart Disease Can Be Detected During Lung Cancer Screening By Using AI

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 3, 2019 at 5:33 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Artificial intelligence (A.I.) provides an automated and accurate tool to measure a conventional marker of heart disease in patients getting chest C.T. scans for lung cancer screening.
Heart Disease Can Be Detected During Lung Cancer Screening By Using AI
Heart Disease Can Be Detected During Lung Cancer Screening By Using AI

Low-dose chest C.T. is approved for lung cancer screening in high-risk people, such as long-time smokers. While these C.T. scans are intended to diagnose lung cancer, coronary artery calcium, a measure of plaque in the arteries, is also visible on C.T. The coronary artery calcium score derived from C.T. is a well-established measure that helps doctors decide who should get cholesterol-lowering preventive medications called statins.

Show Full Article


Low-dose chest C.T. is approved for l "The new cholesterol guidelines encourage using the calcium score to help physicians and patients decide whether to take a statin," said study co-senior author Michael T. Lu, M.D., M.P.H., director of A.I. in the Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center (CIRC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (M.G.H.) in Boston.

"For select patients at intermediate risk of heart disease, if the calcium score is 0, statin can be deferred. If the calcium score is high, then those patients should be on a statin."

Despite its prognostic value, coronary artery calcium is not routinely measured in low-dose C.T. lung screening, as the measurements require dedicated software and add time to the interpretation.

"If our tool detects a lot of coronary artery calcium in a patient, then maybe we can send that patient to a specialist for follow up," said lead author Roman Zeleznik, M.Sc., B.Sc., from the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (A.I.M.) Program at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital (B.W.H.) and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "This would make it easier for patients to get appropriate treatment."

The research team, which represents a close collaboration between M.G.H.'s CIRC and A.I.M. at B.W.H., recently developed and tested a technique that uses deep learning, a sophisticated type of A.I., to automatically measure coronary artery calcium on chest C.T. images. They trained the deep learning system on cardiac C.T.s and chest C.T.s in which the coronary artery calcium had been measured manually.

They then tested the system on C.T. scans from thousands of heavy smokers, age 55-74, who were part of the National Lung Screening Trial (NLST), a major study that established C.T.'s value in providing early detection of lung cancer.

The results showed that the deep learning-derived coronary artery calcium scores corresponded closely to those of human readers. In addition, there was a significant association between deep learning calcium scores and cardiovascular death over a follow-up of 6.5 years. "There's information about cardiovascular health on these C.T. scans," Dr. Lu said. "This is an automated way to extract that information, which can help patients and physicians make decisions about preventative therapy."

For instance, automated coronary calcium quantification could be used to segregate people into high- and low-risk groups. The deep learning system runs in the background and adds no time to the exam. The system's ability to automate coronary calcium assessment could be a boon to research, as it can evaluate large numbers of patients in a much less time than it would take human readers.

It could also have value outside of the lung screening population. The research team has already demonstrated its effectiveness in people with stable and acute chest pain.

"We have a tool that in the future can be used on almost every chest scan to generate very clinically relevant information for a large number of patients," said study co-senior author Hugo Aerts, Ph.D., director of the A.I.M. Program at B.W.H. The research team has already demonstrated similar results in clinical trial populations in patients with stable (PROMISE Trial) and acute (ROMICAT trial) chest pain.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".

Cyanotic Heart Disease

Cyanotic heart disease is a group of congenital heart defects which occurs due to deoxygenated blood bypassing the lungs and entering the systemic circulation.

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSLung BiopsyLung CancerAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs

What's New on Medindia

Gene Therapy Could Treat Pulmonary Edema: Here's How

What You Ought to Know about Nasal Polyp

Watch Out: Your Daily Make-up Products may Carry Deadly Superbugs
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive