Heart Attack, Stroke Risk Downs Among Diabetics: Study

"While we've seen improvements in cardiovascular disease outcomes in the general population during the same time period, the gains in individuals with diabetes outpaced the general population during that timeframe."The researchers analyzed data from two phases of the Fremantle Diabetes Study, which took place 15 years apart. The first phase, which ran from 1993 to 2001, compared data on 1,291 individuals with type 2 diabetes to 5,159 residents without the condition.During the second phase from 2008 to 2016, researchers collected data from 1,509 participants with type 2 diabetes and compared outcomes to 6,036 individuals who did not have the condition.The researchers used a database of hospital records and death records for Western Australia to identify cardiovascular complications and deaths among study participants.Individuals with diabetes in the Fremantle Diabetes Study's second phase were less likely to experience a heart attack or stroke, be hospitalized for heart failure, or be hospitalized for a lower extremity amputation than their counterparts in the first phase."While the outlook for people with diabetes in developed countries is improving significantly, we remain concerned that the death rate from all causes among people with diabetes is worse than the general population," Davis said."The trend shows we still have to monitor conditions like cancer and dementia that may become an issue for people with diabetes later in life."Source: Eurekalert