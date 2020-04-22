by Iswarya on  April 22, 2020 at 2:10 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Telemedicine to Manage New-onset Diabetes During Coronavirus Pandemic
Telemedicine can be used safely and effectively for managing new-onset type 1 diabetes training and education for both pediatric and adult patients and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics.

The article entitled "Managing New-Onset Type 1 Diabetes During COVID-19 Pandemic: Challenges and Opportunities" is coauthored by DTT Editor-in-Chief Satish Garg, University of Colorado (Aurora), David Rodbard, Biomedical Informatics Consultants LLC (Potomac, Maryland), Irl Hirsch, University of Washington (Seattle), and Gregory Forlenza, University of Colorado (Aurora).

The first patient was a 20-year-old who was treated in the hospital for a few days and then managed virtually. He was treated with multiple daily injections of insulin and a continuous glucose monitor, with data upload to his caregivers to facilitate virtual management of his diabetes. The physician adjusted his insulin dose every day. His initial time-in-range (TIR) was 16%, which improved to 58% after two weeks of virtual management, and at three weeks the TIR was at 90%.


The second patient was a 12-month-old who was started on an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor. The family was taught how to upload the insulin pump data via their home computer, using a software account linked to the hospital. The continuous glucose monitor was set up on a cell phone worn by the child on a fanny pack, with remote monitoring by both the parents and continuous connectivity to software linked to the hospital account. The physician made daily dose adjustments via phone or email based on the data received.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many providers to look for alternative approaches to manage high-risk patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes through Telehealth, especially by employing new technologies like Dexcom G6 CGM and Clarity App. Since many of the long-standing regulations were removed during this pandemic along with similar reimbursements for Tele-visits, Telehealth, or Virtual patient visits, these have become a popular method of delivering care for both new-onset patients with type 1 diabetes and for established patients, with similar or even better outcomes," says DTT Editor-in-Chief Satish Garg, MD, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Colorado Denver (Aurora).

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Type 1 Diabetes
An overview of type 1 diabetes, its contributing factors, management and adopting a healthy lifestyle to cope with it.
READ MORE
Type 1 Diabetes in Children
Type 1 diabetes is a condition most common in children in which the pancreas stops producing and releasing the hormone insulin that controls blood sugar levels.
READ MORE
Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes
Babies who received the recommended dose of rotavirus vaccine are not only protected against stomach flu, but also are protected from developing type 1 diabetes when compared to unvaccinated or partially vaccinated infants.
READ MORE
Metformin can Now Prevent Heart Disease in Type 1 Diabetes
Heart disease can be prevented in Type 1 diabetes by using the drug metformin, which is used in Type 2 diabetes. The underlying mechanism involves the modulation of the levels of microRNAs by metformin treatment.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer Diseases