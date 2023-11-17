About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
World Antimicrobial Week: Defend, Don't Depend
Advertisement

World Antimicrobial Week: Defend, Don't Depend

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM
Highlights:
  • World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, emphasizes the urgent global need to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR)
  • This year’s theme for World AMR Awareness Week is "Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together"
  • With a focus on preventing AMR collectively, the week highlights the critical importance of responsible antimicrobial use to safeguard human and animal health

World AMR Awareness Week (WAAW), formerly known as Antimicrobial Awareness Week (AAW), is an annual global initiative celebrated from November 18th to 24th. This year, the World Health Organization re-branded the event, emphasizing the critical theme of "Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together."

The Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is the ability of microorganisms, particularly bacteria, to render antimicrobial drugs ineffective. While these medications are crucial for treating infections, their misuse contributes to the alarming rise of AMR (1 Trusted Source
World AMR Awareness Week

Go to source).

Antimicrobial Resistance: The Emerging Threat Amplified by Air Pollution
Antimicrobial Resistance: The Emerging Threat Amplified by Air Pollution
The alarming connection between air pollution and the rise of antibiotic resistance, a global health concern with far-reaching consequences.
Advertisement


This poses a significant threat to life-saving healthcare interventions like cancer treatments and organ transplants, where the effectiveness of antimicrobials is paramount.

Importance of Correct Antimicrobial Use

AMR is a major concern as it jeopardizes not only human health but also animal health, food production, and agriculture. Described by the World Health Organization as one of the greatest threats, AMR is already affecting patient care globally.

Unlike many other medications, the overuse of antimicrobials not only affects current patients but also has far-reaching consequences for future generations.
Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance
Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance
Antibiotic resistance is a growing public health concern that has reached gigantic proportions. Antibiotic resistance is a change that occurs in bacteria when they are exposed to antibiotics used to treat infections caused by them. This change makes the antibiotics ineffective and the antibiotic-resistant bacteria become "superbugs".
Advertisement

The misuse of these drugs accelerates the development of resistance, rendering some antimicrobials obsolete for treating infections (2 Trusted Source
Ten ways to make the most of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

Go to source).

Following prescribed guidelines and avoiding pressuring doctors for unnecessary prescriptions is crucial. Recent data reveals concerning patterns of antimicrobial use, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue.

Challenges in Developing New Antimicrobials

While developing new, stronger antimicrobials is a potential solution, it is a complex, expensive, and time-consuming process. The diminishing number of new antimicrobials entering the market underscores the urgency of addressing the issue through responsible use, irrespective of the supply.

Preventing a crisis requires a collective effort on every level, from individuals to governments and major organizations worldwide.

Urgent action is imperative to ensure that antimicrobials are used judiciously - only when absolutely necessary, in the most appropriate manner, and for the shortest duration possible. Failing to act swiftly could lead to a resurgence of fatal consequences for common infections and minor injuries.

As a part of World AMR Awareness Week, we encourage active participation and engagement in the ongoing dialogue surrounding antimicrobial resistance.

In conclusion, World AMR Awareness Week serves as a crucial reminder of the global threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. By understanding the issue, promoting responsible use, and fostering international collaboration, we can work together to safeguard our future from the devastating consequences of AMR.

References :
  1. World AMR Awareness Week - (https://www.safetyandquality.gov.au/our-work/antimicrobial-stewardship/world-amr-awareness-week)
  2. Ten ways to make the most of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week - (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/antimicrobial-stewardship-and-healthcare-epidemiology/article/ten-ways-to-make-the-most-of-world-antimicrobial-awareness-week/2659CF3EC1C58AA3CE0A1B9C7F416545)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

New Treatment Could Reverse Antibiotic Resistance
New Treatment Could Reverse Antibiotic Resistance
New potential treatment has the ability to reverse antibiotic resistance in bacteria that cause conditions such as sepsis, pneumonia, and urinary tract infections.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Optimal Use of Antibiotics Can Prevent Drug Toxicity And Antimicrobial Resistance
Optimal Use of Antibiotics Can Prevent Drug Toxicity And Antimicrobial Resistance
Avoiding rampant use of antibiotic combinations and refraining from early therapy with 'last resort' drugs will reduce emergence of drug resistant strains.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?

Food preservatives are basically antimicrobials or anti-oxidants that help preserve food by destroying the ...

Latest Health Watch

International Men's Day Aims for Zero Male Suicide

International Men's Day Aims for Zero Male Suicide

Join the movement for 'Zero Male Suicide' this International Men's Day. Unite to break the stigma and save lives.
Novel Test for Fluid Habits or Hormone Deficiency

Novel Test for Fluid Habits or Hormone Deficiency

Discover breakthrough tests distinguishing between habitual fluid intake and hormone deficiency. Safely diagnose polyuria-polydipsia syndrome for effective treatment.
Guide to Healthy Journeys With Chronic Health Issues

Guide to Healthy Journeys With Chronic Health Issues

Discover expert tips for travelers with chronic health conditions. Plan ahead, manage medications, and stay healthy on your journey.
Wearable Ultrasound Patch Redefining Health Monitoring

Wearable Ultrasound Patch Redefining Health Monitoring

MIT unveils a breakthrough wearable ultrasound patch, offering non-invasive monitoring of internal organs. A game-changer in healthcare technology.
How Childhood Bad Experiences Fuel Binge-Eating During College Days?

How Childhood Bad Experiences Fuel Binge-Eating During College Days?

Negative childhood events could release cortisol and adrenaline that impact brain health, resulting in binge eating during college days.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

World Antimicrobial Week: Defend, Don't Depend Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests