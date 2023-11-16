E-Cigarette Use Among US School Students

US FDA Raises Concern Over Tobacco Use Among School STudents

US FDA Resolves to Take Action Against Unlawful E-Cigarette Manufacturing and Sale

Nearly all (89.4%) of teenagers who indicated current e-cigarette usage used flavored products, with fruit, candy, mint, and menthol being the most popular flavors. For the first time in NYTS history, the 2023 questionnaire inquired about the use of flavors with the words "ice" or "iced" in their titles, as well as other concept flavor names (i.e., names that imply flavor but do not specify any particular flavor, such as "island bash"). Accounting for these products provides a more complete picture of flavored tobacco product usage among children, with the findings implying that flavored tobacco product use among youth may be higher than previously thought."The FDA remains concerned about youth tobacco product use, and we cannot and will not let our guard down on this issue," King said. "The agency has an array of enforcement tools at our disposal, and we're committed to using them as appropriate. We will not stand by as bad actors place profit over the health of our nation's youth."The FDA is announcing a fresh wave of enforcement proceedings targeting unlawful e-cigarettes with the juvenile appeal, following the filing of 22 civil money penalty (CMP) actions in September for the greatest amounts sought to date. According to the 2023 NYTS, the agency is pursuing CMPs for comparable amounts against 20 other stores for the sale of unlicensed Elf Bar items. The FDA previously warned each of these 20 merchants to stop selling unlawful tobacco products in a letter. The FDA discovered that the stores had not stopped selling the unlawful items after follow-up inspections, resulting in the CMP actions. The FDA imposed civil monetary penalties against more than a dozen merchants in September for selling unlawful Elf Bar/EB Design e-cigarettes and issued hundreds of warning letters to retailers for selling the same items.Today's actions are yet another step in the agency's ongoing campaign against unlawful e-cigarette makers, distributors, importers, and retailers. The FDA has issued more than 135 warning letters to producers and distributors of unlicensed e-cigarettes in the last year, including multiple Elf Bar distributors (Easy Wholesale, LLC, EC Supply, Inc., and Safa Goods, LLC).The FDA has also conducted a series of nationwide retailer inspections, issued over 400 warning letters to retailers for selling unauthorized e-cigarettes, issued import alerts for the detention without physical examination of unauthorized e-cigarettes offered for entry into the U.S. marketplace, filed civil money penalty actions against manufacturers of unauthorized e-cigarettes for the largest amounts sought to date, and filed the first injunctions against manufacturers.Tobacco use by minors in any form, including e-cigarettes, is dangerous. The FDA's top focus continues to be keeping tobacco products out of the hands of children. The FDA's ongoing efforts, including the enforcement actions announced today, represent significant progress toward that aim.The FDA, a division of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, safeguards public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency is also in charge of the safety and security of our country's food supply, cosmetics, nutritional supplements, devices that emit electronic radiation, and tobacco product regulation.Source: Medindia