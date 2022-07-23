What is the Connection Between Medications and Heat Wave from the Sun?

Lipitor (atorvastatin calcium) and Norvasc (amlodipine besylate): Room temperature

Toprol (metoprolol succinate) and Synthroid (levothyroxine): Room temperature; between 59°F and 86°F for excursions, if needed

Veletri (epoprostenol): Between 35.6°F and 46.4°F

'Heat Intolerance': Its Definition and its Uses

Advertisement

Alpha-hydroxy acids in cosmetics

Antibiotics like ciprofloxacin, doxycycline, levofloxacin, ofloxacin, tetracycline, trimethoprim

Antihistamines like cetirizine, diphenhydramine, loratadine, promethazine, cyproheptadine

Cholesterol lowering drugs like simvastatin, atorvastatin, lovastatin, pravastatin

Diuretics like thiazide diuretics: hydrochlorothiazide, chlorthalidone, chlorothiazide; other diuretics like furosemide and triamterene

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen, naproxen, celecoxib, piroxicam, ketoprofen

Psoralens like methoxsalen, trioxsalen

Retinoids like acitretin, isotretinoin

Sulfonamides like acetazolamide, sulfadiazine, sulfamethizole, sulfamethoxazole, sulfapyridine, sulfasalazine, sulfasoxazole

Sulfonylureas for type 2 diabetes like glipizide, glyburide

Medications and the Sun's Heat Wave: The Connection?

Slip on clothing that covers the body.

Slop on SPF 15 to 30 or higher broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen.

Slap on a hat.

Seek shade, avoiding the sun between 10 am and 2 pm.

Slide on sunglasses with UV protection and side panels.

If the sun causes a reaction, talk to your doctor. They may have you stop taking your medication or lower the dose. Topical or oral treatments can help.

Some examples of medication storage recommendations include:It will be interesting to read warnings that some common medications can cause something called 'heat intolerance'. Even common blood pressure and allergy medications can make a human more susceptible to heat.Some common medications inhibit the sweating response (cooling the skin is important), while others can cause dehydration in hot weather. Oral contraceptives and even ibuprofen can affect how some people tolerate heat.The Food and Drug Administration spells it out this way: "There are two types of photosensitivity - photo allergy and phototoxicity.""Photo allergy is an allergic reaction of the skin and may not occur until several days after sun exposure. Phototoxicity, which is more common, is an irritation of the skin and can occur within a few hours of sun exposure.""Both types of photosensitivity occur after exposure to ultraviolet light — either natural sunlight or artificial light, such as a tanning booth."There are certain types of medicines that can cause sensitivity to the sun and some of them include:This is why it's so important to learn about all the sun-related side effects of certain medicines and how to protect yourself."Sometimes the reaction can take weeks or months for it to fade," said Dr. Riza Conroy, who practices family medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.Conroy said that some medications that don't go well with the sun include some antibiotics, antidepressants, antihistamines, anti-inflammatories and medications for blood pressure and diabetes.For diabetics, Conroy said that bring a cooler when you're out as the heat can degrade insulin and other medicines."Put the medication, especially insulin, in the cooler and keep it nice, cool and dark," Conroy said.Conroy said that sun-related side effects of medications usually develop about 24 to 72 hours after sun exposure. They may appear to be an exaggerated sunburn.When possible, Conroy says to instead of taking the medicine in the morning, it can be done at night and follow the SunSmart steps:So, beware of the effects that this oppressive heat and the hot sun can have on your medications as well as on your body.