UNAIDS Report: Are We on Track to End AIDS by 2030?

- 39.9 million people are living with HIV, with 25% not receiving life-saving treatment
- New HIV infections are three times higher than the target of below 370,000 by 2025
- World leaders must ensure the HIV response has the resources it needs and that everyone's human rights are protected
Are we on the path to end AIDS by 2030 ?
Go to source).
4,000 young women and girls are infected with HIV every week in Sub-Saharan Africa. #medindia #aidsawareness’
Current State of AIDS Around The World
- 39.9 million people are living with HIV; 25% (9.3 million) do not receive life-saving treatment; 660,000 children live with HIV.
- 630,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2022, threatening efforts to reduce AIDS-related deaths to less than 250,000 by 2025.
- Women and girls: 4,000 young women and girls infected with HIV weekly in 2022; largely occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- New HIV infections stand at more than three times the target below 370 000 by 2025; they stand at 1.3 million in 2023.
UNAIDS 2025 Targets
- Only less than 10% of people living with HIV, encompassing key populations, experience stigma and discrimination.
- While the gender-based inequalities and gender-based violence result in only 10 percent of HIV positive people, women, and girls, and key populations.
- Punitive laws and policies are found in fewer than 10% of countries.
Developing New HIV Prevention Options
- Scientific discovery has enlarged prevention options but a fatal gap still exists in moving scientific advance to public health benefit.
- The new prevention options include oral PrEP, the vaginal ring, injectable cabotegravir and next-generation products.
- Dual-purpose, user-friendly, long-acting and event-driven methods and products are now the priorities..
Reference:
- Are we on the path to end AIDS by 2030 ? - (https://e-pao.net/epSubPageExtractor.asp?src=education.Health_Issue.Drug_Awareness_Education.Are_we_on_the_path_to_end_AIDS_by_2030_By_Shobha_Shukla)
Source-Medindia