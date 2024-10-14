UNAIDS Report: Are We on Track to End AIDS by 2030?

Highlights: 39.9 million people are living with HIV, with 25% not receiving life-saving treatment

New HIV infections are three times higher than the target of below 370,000 by 2025

World leaders must ensure the HIV response has the resources it needs and that everyone's human rights are protected

Are we on the path to end AIDS by 2030 ?



4,000 young women and girls are infected with HIV every week in Sub-Saharan Africa. #medindia #aidsawareness’

Current State of AIDS Around The World

39.9 million people are living with HIV; 25% (9.3 million) do not receive life-saving treatment; 660,000 children live with HIV.

630,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2022, threatening efforts to reduce AIDS-related deaths to less than 250,000 by 2025.

Women and girls: 4,000 young women and girls infected with HIV weekly in 2022; largely occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa.

New HIV infections stand at more than three times the target below 370 000 by 2025; they stand at 1.3 million in 2023.

UNAIDS 2025 Targets

Only less than 10% of people living with HIV, encompassing key populations, experience stigma and discrimination.

While the gender-based inequalities and gender-based violence result in only 10 percent of HIV positive people, women, and girls, and key populations.

Punitive laws and policies are found in fewer than 10% of countries.

Developing New HIV Prevention Options

Scientific discovery has enlarged prevention options but a fatal gap still exists in moving scientific advance to public health benefit.

The new prevention options include oral PrEP, the vaginal ring, injectable cabotegravir and next-generation products.

Dual-purpose, user-friendly, long-acting and event-driven methods and products are now the priorities..

Recently, the UNAIDS report released really reflects the partly mixed-up reality of the fight against AIDS. Over a decade, some substantial things have been obtained, but still, rather a big gap between targets set to end this AIDS epidemic during 2030 and actual developments ().It is now proven that the path to ending AIDS by 2030 is achievable, with world leaders pledging to take it. They must now ensure this promise by ensuring the HIV response has all the resources it needs and that everyone's human rights are protected.Source-Medindia