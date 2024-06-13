Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, June 13). Pomegranates: A Potential Ally Against Alzheimer's . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 13, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pomegranates-a-potential-ally-against-alzheimers-216034-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Pomegranates: A Potential Ally Against Alzheimer's". Medindia. Jun 13, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pomegranates-a-potential-ally-against-alzheimers-216034-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Pomegranates: A Potential Ally Against Alzheimer's". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pomegranates-a-potential-ally-against-alzheimers-216034-1.htm. (accessed Jun 13, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Pomegranates: A Potential Ally Against Alzheimer's. Medindia, viewed Jun 13, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pomegranates-a-potential-ally-against-alzheimers-216034-1.htm.