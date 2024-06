Pomegranates: A Potential Ally Against Alzheimer's

Highlights: Urolithin A in pomegranates may aid Alzheimer's treatment by enhancing memory and reducing inflammation

Animal studies suggest that urolithin A lowers plaque formation in the brain and improves learning and memory retention

While more human research is needed, incorporating pomegranates into the diet could potentially offer neuroprotective benefits

A review of pomegranate supplementation: A promising remedial avenue for Alzheimer's disease



How Urolithin A May Help

Removes damaged cells: Urolithin A enhances the body's ability to get rid of damaged cells, allowing for healthy cells to be produced.

Urolithin A enhances the body's ability to get rid of damaged cells, allowing for healthy cells to be produced. Reduces inflammation: It reduces excessive inflammatory responses in the brain.

It reduces excessive inflammatory responses in the brain. Improves mitochondrial function: It helps remove weak mitochondria (the powerhouse of the cell) from the brain, similar to NAD supplements. This is important because many patients with neurodegenerative diseases experience mitochondrial dysfunction.

Impact on Memory

Lowers plaque formation in the brain

Leads to increased learning and memory retention

How to Get More Urolithin A

Pomegranates

Pomegranate juice or extract

Walnuts

Raspberries

Strawberries

Almonds

Pecans

Urolithin A Supplements

