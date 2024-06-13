About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medinia
Medindia

Pomegranates: A Potential Ally Against Alzheimer's

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 13 2024 4:55 PM

Highlights:
  • Urolithin A in pomegranates may aid Alzheimer's treatment by enhancing memory and reducing inflammation
  • Animal studies suggest that urolithin A lowers plaque formation in the brain and improves learning and memory retention
  • While more human research is needed, incorporating pomegranates into the diet could potentially offer neuroprotective benefits
Can pomegranates help treat Alzheimer's disease? New research suggests a substance found in pomegranates, Urolithin A, may improve memory and aid in dementia prevention and treatment (1 Trusted Source
A review of pomegranate supplementation: A promising remedial avenue for Alzheimer's disease

Go to source).

Health Benefits of Pomegranate
Health Benefits of Pomegranate
Studies suggest that polyphenols like punicalagin and tannins found in pomegranate and pomegranate juice are effective in reducing heart disease and cancer risk.
How Urolithin A May Help

  • Removes damaged cells: Urolithin A enhances the body's ability to get rid of damaged cells, allowing for healthy cells to be produced.
  • Reduces inflammation: It reduces excessive inflammatory responses in the brain.
  • Improves mitochondrial function: It helps remove weak mitochondria (the powerhouse of the cell) from the brain, similar to NAD supplements. This is important because many patients with neurodegenerative diseases experience mitochondrial dysfunction.

Pomegranate and Its Role in Anti-aging
Pomegranate and Its Role in Anti-aging
Ruby red among fruits, pomegranate, has numerous health benefits. It also plays an important role in anti-aging because of its high antioxidant content.

Impact on Memory

Animal studies have shown that urolithin A:
  • Lowers plaque formation in the brain
  • Leads to increased learning and memory retention
However, more human research is needed to confirm these findings.


Exercise keeps ‘Alzheimer’s Away’
Exercise keeps ‘Alzheimer’s Away’
Regular exercise can keep neuro-degenerative Alzheimer’s disease in check by replacing toxic molecule with beneficial molecule

How to Get More Urolithin A

The best way to get more urolithin A is by eating foods that can help your gut bacteria produce it. These foods include:
Maple Syrup May Help Fight Alzheimer's Disease
Maple Syrup May Help Fight Alzheimer's Disease
One of the popular natural sweeteners, maple syrup can help cure neurodegenerative diseases particularly Alzheimer’s disease.

Urolithin A Supplements

Some people may also consider taking urolithin A supplements. However, our bodies become less efficient at producing urolithin A as we age.

Supplementation may be appropriate, especially for older and middle-aged adults, but talk with your doctor first. Studies using supplemental urolithin A used doses ranging from 250mg to 1,000mg. Higher doses may cause adverse effects. Start with a lower dose (250mg) and increase slowly as needed.

This is a promising area of research, but more studies are needed. Talk to your doctor before taking urolithin A supplements.

Reference:
  1. A review of pomegranate supplementation: A promising remedial avenue for Alzheimer's disease - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10700657/)

Source-Medindia


