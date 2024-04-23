Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, April 23). Menstrual Cycle's Impact on Mental Health . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 23, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/menstrual-cycles-impact-on-mental-health-215510-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Menstrual Cycle's Impact on Mental Health". Medindia. Apr 23, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/menstrual-cycles-impact-on-mental-health-215510-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Menstrual Cycle's Impact on Mental Health". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/menstrual-cycles-impact-on-mental-health-215510-1.htm. (accessed Apr 23, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Menstrual Cycle's Impact on Mental Health. Medindia, viewed Apr 23, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/menstrual-cycles-impact-on-mental-health-215510-1.htm.